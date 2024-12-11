East End community urged to use caution today when traveling

Long Island is expected to experience 25 to 35 mile per hour winds with wind gusts up to 60 mph. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Long Island community members are urged to allow for extra time when traveling today as 25- to 35-mile per hour winds blow south, and gusts up to 60 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Peak wind gusts are expected between noon and 10 p.m. tonight, lasting one to three hours this afternoon. The National Weather Service advises residents to secure loose items such as holiday decorations during the storm. Tree limbs and power lines may also be downed by the winds, resulting in possible power outages.

For non emergencies, Riverhead residents can call 631-727-333 and Southold residents can call 631-765-2600. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

As a precaution, the National Weather Service says residents should remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm and avoid windows.

In a statement regarding coastal flooding, up to 6 inches of inundation above ground level is possible in vulnerable waterfront and shoreline areas during high tides. The National Weather Service said minor flooding is possible in these areas. Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roadways.

The heaviest rain will occur from 4 to 6 p.m. on the North Fork. The area is expected to receive roughly 3 inches of rain throughout the day.

Scattered dune erosion can be expected on local beaches as Suffolk County breaking waves are projected to be 10 to 16 feet and Orient Point breaking waves are expected to be 4 to 8 feet.