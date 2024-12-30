Elinor (Ristuccia) Jagel passed away Dec. 5, 2024.

She was born Sept. 22, 1930 in Brooklyn. A 50-year resident of Greenport, she is survived by son Peter and grandson Rory and was predeceased by son Christopher; her sisters Jessica and Mary; and brothers Anthony and Joseph.

Elinor was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She worked fulfilling a successful 45-year career with North Fork Bank, was a member of St. Agnes Rosary Society Greenport, and a 50-year Avon representative. She will be missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of life mass is planned at a future date at St Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

