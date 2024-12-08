Guest Spot: Raymond Ankrum

Riverhead Charter School Superintendent Raymond Ankrum addressed the Riverhead school board in 2020. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

Setting the record straight for RCFA

I read Riverhead Central Faculty Association president Gregory Wallace’s recent “Guest Spot” column (“Requirements for a new superintendent,” Nov. 28) with interest. While I commend him for his dedication to his members, I must take issue with several of his points.

Superintendent turnover: The RCFA president laments the high superintendent turnover rate but needs to acknowledge his role in this problem. The RCFA has significant influence over the school board, and their resistance to change makes it challenging to find a superintendent who can effectively lead the district.

Test scores: He dismisses test scores as irrelevant, but the latest NYSED report card shows that Riverhead Central School District is underperforming. In ELA, only 27% of students in grades 3-8 are proficient, and in math, the proficiency rate is in the 30s, far below the state average of 46%. These scores indicate that change is needed.

Charter schools: He attempts to blame charter schools for the district’s problems, but charter schools are public schools, and the money follows the child. Parents send their children to charter schools because they believe they provide a better education. The best way to counteract charter schools is to improve the quality of education in traditional public schools.

Subgroups: He fails to mention that the district’s predominantly white flagship school outperforms the two global majority schools. This achievement gap is unacceptable, and the next superintendent must be free to address it.

The need for change: Riverhead’s next superintendent needs to be willing to challenge the status quo and make the tough decisions necessary to improve the district. Change is always challenging, but providing all students with the quality education they deserve is essential.

David Wicks is the perfect person to lead this change. He has a proven track record of success in education and is unafraid to challenge the union. I urge the school board to appoint him as the next superintendent of Riverhead Central School District.

In addition to the points above, I would like to add the following:

The union president’s claim that Riverhead differs from other districts is untrue. Every district has its unique challenges, but the fundamental goal of education is the same everywhere.

His suggestion that the local town government and IDA are to blame for the district’s problems is another example of scapegoating. The district needs to take responsibility for its performance.

His praise for the interim superintendents is misplaced. They have not made significant changes, and the district continues to underperform.

It is time for a new era in the Riverhead Central School District — an era of accountability, transparency and high expectations. I urge the Riverhead Board of Education to choose a superintendent who will prioritize the needs of our students.

Mr. Ankrum is the current superintendent of schools at Riverhead Charter School.