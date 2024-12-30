On Nov. 17, 2024, Jean Cameron of Cutchogue passed away peacefully at home. She was 94. Her daughter Carol was at her side.

Jean had a life that was far beyond anything she could have dreamed as a young girl. She was born in Port Washington to an immigrant Polish-American family of very modest means right at the beginning of the Great Depression. But during her life she and husband Clemence and family lived all over the world, in Malaysia, Iran, and the Dominican Republic. She traveled to Africa on safari to see wildlife, she visited many of the capitals of Europe, and many exotic destinations in Asia, including Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Singapore. After eight years living overseas, they returned to the States and eventually settled in Cutchogue in 1976.

But Jean’s favorite job, the job she was born to do, was as a mother. Jean’s own mother died when she was 11 years old. It was a terrible loss that affected her deeply for the rest of her life, but taught her how central a mother’s love and care is to the development of successful children. Her four children always knew they were loved every moment of their lives.

Jean wanted a boy and a girl. Her first child was a boy, John. But her second child, Robert, was another boy. Although Jean loved Robert, she tried again to have the daughter she wanted. But the third child, Brian, was another boy. Although she loved Brian too, she tried one more time for a daughter. And the fourth time was the charm — her daughter Carol was born. At long last Jean had a boy and a girl (and a few spare boys).

And at the end of her life her wisdom became apparent, because it was daughter Carol who lived with Jean during her final years, selflessly dedicating herself to her mother’s care in the final years of her life. In addition to her children, John, Robert, Brian and Carol, she is survived by three grandchildren, Brianna, Michael and Lauren.

