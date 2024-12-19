Patricia Kelly-Derenze, long-time Jamesport resident, and formerly of East Northport, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Patricia was born in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Mary E. (Knipfing) and J. Joseph Kelly. She was one of four children. She graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in Manhasset, N.Y. From there she attended Stonehill College in Massachusetts where she attained her bachelors degree.

In 1988, at Saint Brigid R. C. Church in Westbury, N.Y., she married the love of her life, James V. Derenze. Together, they had two children and eventually made their home in Jamesport. In her professional career, Patricia was a self-employed artist. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by her mother, Mary; Patricia is survived by her husband, James Derenze; her children, Catherine Derenze (Mark Nehme) of Jersey City, N.J., and Patrick Derenze of Patchogue; her father, J. Joseph Kelly; her siblings, Sharon Reilly (Michael) of Ridgefield, C.T., Noreen Toscano (Andrew) of Verbank, N.Y. and Caren Alessio (John) of East Northport, N.Y.; and a grandchild on the way.

The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Brigid R. C. Church in Westbury, N.Y. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.

