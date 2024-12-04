Photos: 2024 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K
The annual Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K is held rain or shine, and this year’s run had a whole lot of rain. Despite the weather, 625 participants donned running shoes and rain gear and arrived at Mattituck Junior/Senior High School on Thanksgiving morning to race.
Jeremy Garretson photos
This year’s overall winners were Tyler Cooper of Sloatsburg, N.Y., and Natalie Murphy of Mattituck. The 5K raises money for the school’s senior scholarship fund.