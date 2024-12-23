Year in review: PBMC’s growth spurt continues

(Joe Werkmeister file photo.)

Northwell Health’s Peconic Bay Medical Center received a $10-million contribution for the upcoming Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants from the center’s namesakes, Emilie and Michael Corey.

The Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants will feature private rooms and comprehensive women’s health services accessible to residents throughout Eastern Suffolk County. It will create a space within the Riverhead hospital dedicated to providing breast health services, urogynecology and tele-neonatology, which supports the hospital’s goal of developing a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The new center will have a dedicated entrance through which patients will have access to state-of-the-art operating rooms and labor and delivery services to offer the “highest caliber [of] interventions for premature and ill infants,” according to a press release from the hospital.

Emilie and Michael Corey have worked alongside PBMC since 2007 to ensure access to the highest level of healthcare in Eastern Suffolk County. This donation brings the couples’ total lifetime support to PBMC to nearly $25 million, according to a press release from the hospital.

They helped establish two initiatives that provided life-saving services, starting with the establishment of the Pegasus House Palliative Care Program. The program provides compassionate care and improves the quality of life for patients with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. They also helped establish the Corey Critical Care Pavilion, which added a rooftop helipad and a 16-bed intensive and cardiac care unit for the hospital.

PBMC also announced the creation of a new Neurosciences Center funded by a $5 million donation from Southampton Town residents Bill and Ruth Ann Harnisch.

The hospital put in for a certificate of need to the state of New York, and once reviewed and approved, the hospital can move forward with the project. The emergency department opened this summer and expanded capacity by 75% by adding patient beds, increasing space for specialized care and introducing new technology, such as a dual-bay trauma unit, comprehensive radiology capabilities and connectivity to Northwell Health’s e-ICU system and telemedicine. The new facility was funded by and is named for the Poole family.

PBMC is going to be the only hospital in Eastern Suffolk County that will be able to perform a cerebral mechanical thrombectomy, an endovascular technique for removing blood clots from the brain after an ischemic stroke, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The hospital will assemble a team of highly skilled interventional neurologists, neurosurgeons and dedicated healthcare professionals to staff the center.

Original Reporting by Melissa Azofeifa.