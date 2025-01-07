2024 Sportsperson of the Year: Billy Hickox

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Billy Hickox was a multisport athlete from a young age. He played soccer and baseball while in school and enjoyed volleyball with his friends. But all of that was cut short in 2023, during his third year at Bryant University in Rhode Island, when he contracted a fever. What the Mattituck graduate initially thought might be COVID turned out to be something much more serious. Within 24 hours, he lost vision in both eyes and was paralyzed from the waist down.

Doctors diagnosed Mr. Hickox with a rare disease called acute transverse myelitis. His body was attacking its own neurological pathways, and lesions were growing on his spine and brain. Approximately 1,000 new cases are diagnosed per year. The transition from full health to being in a coma a week later was a drastic life change.

Because of all the upheaval the family was undergoing, many friends and community members wanted to help out. They organized the first volleyball competition, Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament, at Breakwater Beach in 2023. The tournament ended up being larger than anyone expected, with around 500 people attending. Seeing all of the people from his hometown come out in support of him and his family was very moving to Mr. Hickox.

In 2024, the Hickox family decided to hold the fundraiser again. This time, though, some of the proceeds went to the newly formed Will Power Trust, allowing them to help others in the community and elsewhere. Around 250 people attended the event, which raised more than $65,000. Some of that money will go toward helping Mr. Hickox become more independent, with the remainder going into the trust. Creating this charity allows Mr. Hickox to give back to those who have supported him and others. They plan to donate to certain research facilities to facilitate better understanding of acute transverse myelitis.

According to Kathy Ryan, a family friend and one of the fundraiser organizers, “He was always the kid asking, you know, ‘Is there anything I can do to help?’ And if I needed something done around the house, he was always the first friend that would show up, ‘How can I help you move this? Can I help you do that?’ He was always very supportive of everybody in the community.”

Elaine Villano, business manager for Sacred Heart Parish in Cutchogue, where the Hickox family worships, echoed this sentiment. “Billy was always there and always had a smile on his face. Sometimes, he came to rehearsal dressed in his sports clothes, right off the field,” she said. “He was always willing to help.”

Fortunately, Mr. Hickox has made a partial recovery. He spent time in both the hospital and a rehabilitation facility in White Plains before returning to Long Island. He has regained sight in one eye and partial sight in the other. A recent battle with pressure wounds has finally come to an end, allowing Mr. Hickox to return to his therapies and begin to recover his strength.

Through it all, Mr. Hickox has maintained a positive attitude, continuing to build up those around him despite his own struggles. “Every time he has an infection, every time he has to do wound care, he’s like, ‘It’ll be okay, it’ll be okay. We’ll get through it,’ ” said Ms. Ryan. “He’s got a great attitude, you know, even with all of his friends group. They were down about it in the beginning, and now they get together. They had a Friendsgiving. The [sadness] is definitely present, but he doesn’t make it known. You know, he’s never, like, ‘Oh, boo-hoo, woe is me.’ Never.”

Ms. Villano has always been impressed with Mr. Hickox and his approach to those around him. “He was the head altar server, nicest kid you’d ever want to meet, always reliable,” she said. “He was definitely a leader and a good role model for the kids that were underneath him.”

Deb Hickox, Billy’s mother, is hopeful the new year will bring some normalcy. “We’re hoping for good things in 2025. He’s healthy, so now we just need to figure out the next piece and where we go from there; maybe back to college. We’ll see what’s in store.”

Ms. Hickox has been overwhelmed by the continued outpouring of support. “People have reached out in so many ways. I can’t even tell you. It’s like he’s the community’s son,” she said.

Because of his continued connection to sports via the highly successful Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament and remarkable positivity, The Suffolk Times names Billy Hickox its 2024 Sportsperson of the Year.

