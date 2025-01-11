Blotter: Greenport club broken into,$200 stolen

On Jan. 4, police received a report that someone had broken a window at a club on Atlantic Avenue in Greenport and removed a cash register containing about $200 in cash. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

On Dec. 30, Southold police received a 911 call “with subjects screaming in the background.” A town harbormaster located the reported vehicle at the Cross Sound Ferry dock and found “multiple subjects outside the vehicle yelling at one another,” according to authorities. “The subjects then entered the vehicle and refused to speak to STHP units on scene. All subjects were irate [and] refused to identify themselves.” The vehicle left the area, traveling west on Route 25.

On Dec. 30, an Amazon delivery driver attempted to deliver a package to Yennecott Drive in Southold, but realized when he tried to scan the package, that he was at the wrong street number, according to Southold police. The driver told police he was confronted by a female resident who allegedly accused him of stealing the package, and then “told her dog to attack him, which it did not,” an accusation the woman denied, saying her dog ran out the door on its own. She “stated that she had heard of packages being stolen off people’s porches and was concerned,” a police report said. A responding officer advised her to avoid confrontation and instead call Southold police.

On Dec. 31, a resident of Grand Avenue in Mattituck reported a white Ford van parked in front of his residence, and that an unknown male got out of the vehicle and urinated in the street. A responding officer identified the vehicle as being registered to a 53-year-old female from Riverhead, but canvassed the area for the van without success.

On Dec. 31, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck. Barbara McDermott, 71, of Mattituck was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated after police say she was found in a vehicle beside a “knocked down” telephone pole, with a laceration to her right forearm. A responding officer applied pressure to the wound before Ms. McDermott was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation, according to authorities.

On Dec. 31, Raymond O’Connor, 42, of East Marion was arrested for alleged DWI after police received a report of a vehicle operating erratically on Middle Road in Southold, according to police. Authorities said a responding officer observed the vehicle moving “at a high rate of speed” and initiated a traffic stop. Mr. O’Connor had “glassy eyes, slurred speech [and] an odor of an alcoholic beverage,” police said, and performed “poorly” on standard field sobriety tests.

On the morning of Jan. 3, a resident of Alvahs Lane in Cutchogue reported that someone had rummaged through his vehicle overnight, and that about $5 was stolen and numerous items inside the vehicle were “thrown around.” A few minutes later, a second Alvahs Lane resident reported that her vehicle had also been rummaged through, but she didn’t report anything taken. Both residents were advised to lock their vehicle doors at night.

On Jan. 4, Richard Hermance, 35, of Greenport was arrested on an outstanding Southold Town Justice Court warrant, after being stopped on Front Street by Southold police for alleged failure to have a state inspection sticker on his vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.