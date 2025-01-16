Calendar of Events: Jan. 16, 2025

Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.: Mars Up Close 2025, presentation by Randall DiGiuseppe at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn about Mars as it makes its closest pass to Earth since 2022. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Sunday, Jan. 19, 4-6 p.m.: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance, hosted by the Anti-Bias Task Force of Southold Town at Southold Recreation Center in Peconic. Celebrate Dr. King’s teachings and principles. Awards to the MLK Multimedia and Essay contest to be presented at the celebration.

Fundraisers

Friday, Jan. 17, 6-9 p.m.: Potluck Dinner and 50/50 Raffle hosted by Unitarian Universalists of Southold at 51900 Main Road, Southold. Bring a friend and a dish or just enjoy good food and fellowship! Free. Donations welcome. Information: [email protected].

Friday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m.: Cops and Community Basketball Game, a fundraiser for NOFO Kid Connect Inc., at Greenport High School. Two teams match up for one epic night. Tickets: $12, adults; $6, kids 12 and under. Must reserve tickets in advance: givebutter.com.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 8:30 a.m.: CAST hosts its third annual North Fork Polar Bear Plunge at Veterans Beach in Mattituck. Supports CAST and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program’s Back to the Bays Initiative. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.; plunge at 10 a.m. Registration: bit.ly/Plunge2025.

Lectures

Saturday, Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts Integrative Approaches to Breast Cancer Care, a seminar tailored to patients, survivors and thrivers, at Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main St., Riverhead. Free. Reservations required: [email protected].

Meetings

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10:30-12:30 a.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

The natural world

Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.: Mars Up Close 2025, presentation by Randall DiGiuseppe at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn about Mars as it makes its closest pass to Earth since 2022. Viewing follows. Tickets: adults, $7; children under 16, $5. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30-11 a.m.: A Winter’s Day Nature Walk led by MaryLaura Lamont at the Hallock State Park Preserve. One mile long. Birds, plants and tracks found along the way will be observed and discussed. Free. Dress warmly. Registration: 631-315-5475.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-noon: Native Plant Winter Seed Starting Workshop at the Roy Latham Nature Center, 65275 County Route 48, Greenport. Sow native seeds in growing trays and take them home to start native pollinator gardens. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 9-11 a.m.: Winter Bird Walk led by MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve. 2.5 miles long. Discusses Sound-side seabirds, raptors in the fields and woods and songbirds in the thickets. Dress warmly, bring binoculars. Free. Registration: 631-315-5475.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Dec. 6-Jan. 26, 2025: At the Station, an exhibition by David Benthal celebrating the Greenport Fire Department, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through January: “All That Remains,” exhibit of work by sculptor and graffiti artist Christopher Vivas, at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room, 53705 Main Road. Closing artist’s reception: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

Through Early March: Rock, Paper, Scissors, an exhibit featuring artworks by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman and Peter Treiber Jr. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.