Calendar of Events: Jan. 2, 2025

Meetings

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Thursday, Jan. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘Bumps in the Road,’ presentation by town Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Learn how the highway department navigates 400 miles of roadway. Free. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Music

Saturday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m.: Performance by the eight-piece, Motown-inspired girl funk band, GUNK, at the Jamesport Meeting House. Comprising local music teachers and musicians, GUNK delivers “big, brassy and energetic tunes.” Tickets $10, jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The written word

Friday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.: ‘Finding Repair in a Broken World’ by award-winning author Colum McCann at Peconic Landing Auditorium. Learn about stories and storytelling and how they relate to McCann’s global nonprofit, Narrative 4. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Dec. 6-Jan.26, 2025: At the Station, an exhibition by David Benthal celebrating the Greenport Fire Department, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through January: “All That Remains,” exhibit of work by sculptor and graffiti artist Christopher Vivas, at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room, 53705 Main Road. Closing artist’s reception: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information: