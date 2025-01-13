Daily Update

Daily Update: A closer look at eight weeks of mysterious drone sightings

By The Suffolk Times

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon was joined by County Executive Ed Romaine and other officials in calling for more help from the federal government following a rash of drone sightings at Francis Gabreski airport. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Monday, January 13.

SUFFOLK TIMES

A closer look at eight weeks of mysterious drone sightings

A life working on the water: Fisherman, businessman serves Shelter Island and North Fork

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wading River residents file suit in dispute over fire district communications tower

Local officials debate new codes to save trees

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogues: Through India’s Golden Triangle

NORTHFORKER

Yoga Folk, a new studio with unique classes and offerings, set to open in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Justin DeMarco

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Related Content