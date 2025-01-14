Daily Update: ‘Women’s Rally’ draws a big crowd to Mitchell Park
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, January 14.
SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Women’s Rally’ draws big crowd to Mitchell Park
Southold police to take on Greenport basketball stars in benefit game
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves eyeing return to basketball playoffs after another League 1 win
A closer look at eight weeks of unexplained drone sightings
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island junior high volleyball team goes 8-3 on season: Finishes strong, winning last four matches
NORTHFORKER
Party Animal North Fork opens at Feather Hill in Southold
SOUTHFORKER
“Pints for Pups” means brews for a cause at Birdies
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.