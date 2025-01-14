Daily Update: ‘Women’s Rally’ draws a big crowd to Mitchell Park

Scores of attendees braved the cold and snow to attend Saturday’s rally. (Jeremy Garretson photos.)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, January 14.

SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Women’s Rally’ draws big crowd to Mitchell Park

Southold police to take on Greenport basketball stars in benefit game

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves eyeing return to basketball playoffs after another League 1 win

A closer look at eight weeks of unexplained drone sightings

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island junior high volleyball team goes 8-3 on season: Finishes strong, winning last four matches



NORTHFORKER

Party Animal North Fork opens at Feather Hill in Southold

SOUTHFORKER

“Pints for Pups” means brews for a cause at Birdies

