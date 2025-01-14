Gary V. Fiore of North Carolina, formerly of Miller Place and Mattituck, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. He was 81 years old.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated after the visitation at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.