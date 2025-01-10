Guest Spot: How to be happier in 2025

We all like to be happy, right? But life can be hard. Or, as my grandfather wisely pointed out, “Life wasn’t meant to be easy. It was meant to be life.” A helpful perspective for the many times we face challenges. Helpful to know there is an easy way to feel better, reduce stress, be happier.

Do something for someone else. We’re not talking heavy lifting here. It could be as simple as letting a car pull in front of you when Route 58 is a parking lot or holding a door for the person behind you walking into a shop. Tiny acts of generosity trigger a little burst of something that feels good. It’s not your imagination; it’s your friendly hormones, oxytocin and serotonin specifically, that give you a feeling of warmth and a sense of connection.

Don’t just take my word for it. There are studies to back it, scientific research, loads of websites (Google it!), books and more books, even movies that all support the simple truth that doing something for someone else will make you feel good. And even if it’s just one bright spot in an otherwise boring day, that is still a win.

Beyond waving in cars on Route 58 or holding doors, how about walking a dog waiting to be adopted? Joining others for a beach cleanup? Helping tend to the Community Garden? There are so many ways you can do good to feel good.

In Riverhead alone, we have wonderful groups and organizations that exist purely to serve our community. And any one of them would happily welcome you as a volunteer to help. You could also look at it this way: They generously invite us to share in the sense of happiness and contentment that comes from doing good.

Even if you have only an hour, or an hour a month, or more, you can give that time and be rewarded with that great burst of hormones that comes from the generosity of doing something for someone, or for a dog, or a beach or a garden. Where to begin? Funny you should ask. You can meet some of these wonderful local groups and find out more about how you can help during the Heart of Riverhead Civic’s third annual Volunteer Expo at Riverhead Library on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. And you’ll be ready for the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service, coming up Jan. 20, to honor the man who said,“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” Admission is free and all ages are invited to explore supporting these great community-based organizations.

• North Fork Animal Welfare League needs volunteers to walk, train, socialize and foster the animals waiting to be adopted.

• River and Roots Community Garden provides garden plots for local residents and shares the bounty with the community in need. Volunteers are needed for gardening and organizational tasks.

• The Butterfly Effect Project invites you to help empower young members by sharing your knowledge in a workshop, assisting with events and activities and more.

• Hope and Resilience Long Island (HARLI) looking for help in event planning, Excel skills, community outreach and graphic design to help in support of domestic violence victims.

• North Fork Environmental Council (NFEC) is calling for residents interested in the care and protection of our precious land and resources, promoting zero waste, water conservation, community building and more.

• Riverhead Community Awareness Program (CAP) will provide training for volunteers to teach Drug and Alcohol Prevention to our district’s fifthand sixth-graders.

• The Sound Justice Initiative offers options for social media skills, career coaches, grant writers, mentors and more in their ongoing liberal arts program at the Suffolk County jails.

• East End Arts can always use team members for the Mosaic Street Painting Festival, concerts and more special events.

• The Corchaug Repertory Theatre has opportunities behind and in front of the stage for multiple shows presented throughout the year.

• Surfrider Eastern Long Island invites you to help protect our beaches, coast and climate, help with water sampling, environmental campaigns and community beach cleanups.

Cindy Clifford is president and co-founder of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association.