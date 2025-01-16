James K. Stulsky

James “Big Jim” Stulsky, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2024 at home, surrounded by his wife and sons.

Jim was born Feb. 24, 1953 in Greenport, the son of John Stulsky Sr. and Anita (Aanestad) Stulsky.

He attended Greenport schools and was an athlete, playing football, basketball and track. In the summer, he played in the softball league for many years.

He was a great dart shooter, who played in The Jelly Belly Dart League and the Triangle Yacht Club Dart League.

He was a fisherman, who worked with his brother John, on the Rose boats in Cape May, N.J. He worked for 25 years for the Sterling Harbor Marina, San Simeon Nursing Home and Greenport schools.

On June 25, 1995, he married Doris Martini and together they had two sons, James and Niklaus.

He was a big guy, who had the best sense of humor and personality. A true family guy.

He was predeceased by his father, his brother John Jr., his sister Christine Purcell, nephews Rick Purcell and Andrew Stulsky and niece Amber Stulsky.

He is survived by his wife, his two sons, his mother, Anita Grilli, sisters Sandra (Mike) Davids and Barbara (Keith) Radich and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Future memorial arrangements will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the East Marion Fire Department.

Paid post