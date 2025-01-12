Letters to the Editor: Setting the record straight

Sonia Spar (Nicholas Grasso photo)

SOUTHOLD

Setting the record straight

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the recognition I received in an editorial recently (“Thank you for the nominations,” Dec. 12 2024) However, I must clarify that the information shared is not entirely accurate. It’s important to acknowledge the true heroes behind the efforts mentioned.

Rafael Morais, family liaison for the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District, deserves our utmost admiration and recognition. He went above and beyond to support families affected by the recent fire, including Edy Herrera’s family. His immediate and compassionate response, along with the efforts of many members of our Southold Town community, exemplifies beautifully what it means to come together in times of crisis. If anyone deserves to be honored, it is Rafael. We can all take pride in how our community unites to help those in need.

Similarly, the success of the Festival de Culturas was due to the dedication and collaboration of community leaders such as Margarito Gonzalez, Edward Moran and the St. Agnes Spanish Council. Together with countless families who contributed food and support, they created an incredible celebration of our community’s diversity and unity.

Our beloved community is built by so many quiet, steadfast contributors who work tirelessly behind the scenes. These unsung heroes deserve recognition and gratitude for their invaluable contributions. I am thrilled to give a resounding shout-out to Rafael, Margarito, Edward, and the many families who continuously strengthen our community.

Thank you for being the heart of what makes our community truly special.

Sonia Spar

Southold Town communications coordinator

MATTITUCK

Civic engagement has power

Your recent profile of local civic associations (“Civic associations provide collective voice,” Dec. 19) and many of the responses to it underscore the increasing importance and impact of grassroots movements on the North Fork. In the last year alone, the community has made its voice heard on development projects from Riverhead to Greenport. Throughout, the unifying theme has been one of finding a balance between preservation and growth, a balance that maintains our community’s essential character. For the past four years, we have been part of one of those movements, Save Mattituck Inlet, whose members are bound by shared concerns about the irreversible negative impact of the proposed Strong’s Marine yacht warehouse on the inlet. While that project continues to work its way through more revisions and reviews, SMI will remain vigilant and vocal.

Our experience with SMI has put us in good company with so many other active organizations and individuals who care deeply about our community and are willing to join the debate.

The forces driving overdevelopment count on an unengaged community and weak government oversight. The last several years have shown them that the North Fork has neither. And while we may not always be able to compete with developers’ deep pockets, we have skin in the game – we live here and we care — which is proving to be a powerful force.

It is a privilege to be part of a community that is willing to fight to preserve what we love.

Jeff Pundyk and Anne Sherwood Pundyk

CUTCHOGUE

Taxes to force change never work

Gov. Kathy Hochul just signed into law a 75B corporate tax on fossil fuel companies — in her words “to fight climate change.” This is nothing more then legalized theft based on perception and power.

Is this the best you can do? Why not reduce taxes on natural gas, the cleanest fossil fuel, why not look to increase nuclear power within the state? Why not look to increase mass transportation in the form of logistically placed monorails? Why not think outside of the box instead of in it?

Attempting to control the consumer through taxation is nothing less then authoritarian government. So-called good intentions often have unintended consequences.

We may agree that the climate is changing, we may even agree on what may be causing the change, however, this tax will do little other then cost New Yorkers in their pockets. It is ill thought and unwarranted.

Revoke this tax immediately and seek to reduce government spending in failed areas and work to make our state more efficient.

Bob Bittner

GREENPORT

Thanks

Thank you to all who have helped me after my November house fire. Special thanks to Southold Town Police and the Greenport, East Marion, Southold, Cutchogue and Shelter Island fire departments. Thank you to friends, family, organizations and strangers who have supported me through this difficult time.

Mary (Missy) McCabe