Lewis E. Eastwood of Riverhead died Dec. 31, 2024, at the East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 96 years old.

Born Aug. 14, 1928, in Sassafras Fork, N.C., to Lewis and Virginia (Newby) Eastwood, he moved to Riverhead with his parents at age seven but never forgot his southern roots. He was a 1946 graduate of Riverhead High School, where he was a starting lineman on the school’s football team.

Upon graduation from R.H.S., he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following his discharge in 1948, he attended Sampson College, where he studied design drafting. He then enlisted in the United States Army and received a Certificate in Construction Drafting from The Engineer School of the U.S. Army in Fort Belvoir, Va. He was a member of the 327th Engineer Aviation Group at Fort Huachuca, Arizona before becoming a member of the Special Category Army with Air Force, a group of Army Engineers who were placed within Air Force units. With SCARWAF, he was sent to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Ala., where he was involved in the surveying and construction of regional airfields. Following his discharge from the Army, he would continue as Army Standby Reserve until 1960.

Lewis worked many years at Riverhead Building Supply and operated his own general contracting business that built many custom homes on the East End. He was generous with his free time and devoted many hours to Mercy High School’s Quarterback Club and Key Club. He was also a member of Riverhead Kiwanis and St. John’s parish.

He most enjoyed the time he spent with his family and took advantage of everything the East End offered, including hunting, fishing, boating and following Blue Waves football. For many years, he raised game fowl in his backyard and would speak proudly of them. He was a longtime member of East End Surf Fishing Club and an avid fan of the New York Mets and New York Jets.

Predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Emily, in September; his son, Lewis III; and his sister, Leona Yousik, he is survived by his daughter Marybeth (Robert) Berkowitz; son John; grandchildren Jessica (Alon), Ben (Leah), Ted, Lewis IV, Steven and Jason. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Saint John’s R.C. Church in Riverhead. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately after visitation with internment to follow at Saint John’s cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a gift in Lewis’s memory may be made to East End Hospice.

