North Fork high school sports roundup: Suffolk County track championships this weekend

Freshman shot putter Michael Garret set a personal best at Saturday’s League I championships with a put of 34-feet-3.5 inches. (Bill Landon photos)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 28 | Mattituck 57, Pierson 45

Senior forward Andrew McKenzie scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Tuckers (7-7, 5-4) ahead of the host Whalers (2-14, 2-6) in League VII action. Oakley Carr-Smith collected 14 points and Owen Searl added 11. Southampton (16-1, 9-0), a Class A school, outscored Mattituck (6-7, 4-4), a Class B school, in the second quarter, 29-12, to break open a close game to register a 92-49 win on Thursday, Jan. 23. Freshman guard Connor Searl paced the Tuckers with 12 points and senior Justin Fox contributed 10.

Mattituck, which has qualified for the Class B playoffs, hosts Center Moriches on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before hosting Center Moriches on Friday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. and visiting Bayport-Blue Point on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.

Jan. 28 | Greenport 68, Shelter Island 30

The Porters (13-2, 11-2) won their fourth consecutive game with the League VIII home victory, against Shelter Island (2-13, 1-12). No other details were available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 25: Mattituck 46, Pierson/Bridgehampton 44

For the second time this month, senior guard Rhianna Lutz scored on a last-second play to lift the Tuckers to a dramatic 46-44 victory at Smithtown Christian (10-4, 9-3) in a League VII contest. Lutz, who finished with 12 points, scored with less than a second remaining to break the tie. On Jan. 8, Lutz sank a game-winning layup with 3.9 seconds left to boost Mattituck to a 37-36 triumph over Center Moriches. In the Smithtown game, junior guard Claire McKenzie paced the Tuckers with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Riley Corrigan contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Tuckers visit Center Moriches on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. before welcoming East Hampton on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 4:45 p.m. They close out their season at Port Jefferson on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 | Greenport/Southold 47, Port Jefferson 41

Sophomore Emily Manwaring scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Porters (5-9, 5-7) to a home win over the Royals (4-13, 4-9) in a League VII game. Freshman Abbi Bednoski added 12 points for the winners, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Greenport visits Babylon on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:15 p.m., before hosting Southampton on Saturday at noon. The Porters will play at Smithtown Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. before completing the regular season at home against Pierson/Bridgehampton Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Jan. 23 | Miller Place 49, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 19

Four Tuckers won their matches in a non-league meet at Miller Place. Luca Sirico pinned Jack Miller in 50 seconds at 170 pounds. Joseph Martocchia also pinned Bradyn Ellis in 1:57 at 285. James Felakos defeated Andrew Bennett-Guma at 190, 8-5, and Gavin Gilbert downed Francis Holmes at 145, 10-1.

Third-seeded Mattituck dropped a 53-18 decision to No. 2 Shoreham-Wading River in the semifinals of the Division II dual meet championships on Jan. 22. Sirico recorded a pin over Jer’Shawn Coffey in 3:09 in 190, as Felakos did the same against Adam Benali in 29 seconds at 215 and Ryder Antonucci versus Brady Kitchen in 3:49 at 131.

TRACK

Athletes from Mattituck, Southold and Greenport will compete at Suffolk County track championships this weekend at Suffolk County Community College. The boys are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2-6 p.m., while the girls are set for Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2-6 p.m.

HALL OF FAME

Greenport to induct five

Greenport High School will induct five individuals into its Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of the boys’ basketball game between the Porters and Southold on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The inductees include: Robert Wells (Class of 1941), who had a 26-year coaching career at the school in football, basketball, track and baseball; Dorrie G. Jackson (1960), for whom the football stadium is named and who captured All-Suffolk County honors in football, basketball and baseball; Carl Utz (1960), a member of four county football championship teams and a New York state track champion as well; Gerald Crenshaw (2002), The Suffolk Times Athlete of the Year in 2001 and 2002, who broke the county rushing record (5,346 yards), scored 78 touchdowns and was an all-state basketball selection (1,960 career points); and Grace Syron (2018), a three-time all-state soccer selection, basketball conference honoree, Suffolk Times Sports Person of the Year (2017) and the newspaper’s Athlete of the Year (2018).