North Fork high school sports roundup: Tuckers wrestlers remain unbeaten

(Credit: Bill Landon)

GIRLS TRACK

Mattituck senior Rhianna Lutz grabbed the spotlight for her school at the Suffolk County League Championships in Brentwood Jan. 19. Lutz finished second among small-school athletes in the long jump in 15 feet, 10.25 inches, and third overall in the 55-meter dash in 7.83 seconds. Sophomore Ever Meyer took third in a pair of competitions: 32-09.50 in the triple jump and 4-6 in the high jump.

Other Tuckers competing included eighth-grader Rachel Kubetz, who took 10th place in the 1500 run in 5:30.83, and senior Ruby Villani, who finished the 1000 run in 4:07.06

Southold sophomore Brianna Grattan grabbed second place in the 55-meter high hurdles in 9.67 and was 10th in the 55-meter dash in 8.62. Junior Catherine Glasser finished ninth overall at 8.27. Sophomore Emily Kaelin took 17th place in the1500 at 6:02.61.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 20 Greenport 62, Smithtown Christian 53

The Porters continued their march to a Class C playoff berth with a road win in League VIII. No other details were available.

On Jan. 17, Bridgehampton (12-1, 10-0) broke open a close game by outscoring the Porters, 18-5, in the second quarter to grab a 37-20 halftime advantage en route to a 71-37 win. Senior forward Taiquan Brumsey led Greenport with 16 points while senior guard Nelson Shedrick scored 10. Jordan Harding finished with 18 points for the Bridgies, who had five players in double figures.

On Jan. 15, Shedrick canned four treys to finish with a game-high 29 points to lead the Porters over St. Pius V (4-3, 4-3). Senior guard Kal-El Marine scored all of his 12 points on four treys. Jeremiah Smith and Brumsey collected with 11 points apiece.

After hosting Ross Wednesday, Jan. 23, Greenport visits Hampton Bays on Saturday, Jan. 25, at noon before returning home to play Shelter Island on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 21: Mattituck 65, Babylon 49

The Searl brothers combined for 42 points to power the Tuckers (6-6, 4-3) to a League VII win over the Panthers (3-10, 1-6). Senior Owen Searl scored 25 points and freshman Connor Searl added 17. Antonio Sparacio contributed 15 points as Mattituck improved to 4-0 Class B teams.

The Tuckers hit the road for their next two contests, at Southampton Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. and at Pierson on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 17 Southold 57, Smithtown Christian 51

Sophomore Kyan Olsen and junior forward Travis Sepenoski tallied 16 points apiece to power the Settlers (7-7, 6-6) to their home win against the Knights (6-7, 5-6). Sophomore guard Brandon Moran contributed 13 points.

Olsen was at the top of his game Jan 15, connecting for a game-high 28 points in a 61-47 victory over Shelter Island. Moran added 10 points.

The Settlers host St. Pius on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 18: Rocky Point 36, Greenport/Southold 28

The Eagles (7-8) outscored the Porters (4-7) in the fourth period, 9-3, to seal the non-league win. Junior guard Francesca Santacroce paced Greenport with 11 points while freshman forward Abbi Bednoski added nine.

Greenport visits East Hampton on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4:30 p.m. before hosting Port Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 25, at noon.

WRESTLING

Jan. 15: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 48, Babylon 27

The Tuckers (6-5, 4-0) remained unbeaten in League VIII as the Panthers fell to 2-4, 2-3. No other details were available.

On Jan. 10, Ryder Antonucci pinned Wilson Aguilar in 1:07 at 138 pounds to pace Mattituck to a 46-23 win at Port Jefferson (2-2, 2-1). Luca Sirico recorded a pin over Luca Caltagirone in 43 seconds at 170. James Felakos, who reached the state championships last year, registered an 11-7 win over Matthew Wengatz at 215.