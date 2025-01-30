Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 30, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., Nov. 15, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • James & Adele Maloney to Emily & Brett Kirkpatrick, 4003 The Fairway (600-40.03-1-3) (R) $550,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Emily & Gregory Zilnicki to Teresa & Allan Zilnicki, 113 Northgate Circle (600-61-3-46) (R) $650,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Estate of Eleanor DeVecchis to Thomas & Deborah Campbell, 4300 Depot Lane (1000-96-5-9) (R) $399,000

Dering Harbor  (11965)

  • Alfredo Paredes & Brad Goldfarb to 21 Harbor Lane LLC, 21 Harbor Lane (701-1-1-3) (R) $8,750,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Christine Meskouris Trust to Tenforty Central LLC, 1940 Central Drive (1000-106-1-27) (V) $1,800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Robert & Patricia Kwasna to Wilmer Garcia & Ada Reyes, 42 Fairway Avenue (600-111-2-9) (R) $650,000
  • SJSC Properties LLC to 17 Wilson Avenue LLC, 17 Wilson Avenue (600-106-1-1) (R) $500,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • Inselbuch Family Trust to JABRDA LLC, 4 Cove Way (700-18-3-54.001) (R) $3,750,000
  • Laura Tuthill & John Needham to County of Suffolk, 80 South Midway Road (700-23-1-33.002) (V) $3,000,000
  • Philippa Abeles & Kim Tierney to Darshan Patel, 7 Marc Street (700-15-4-18) (R) $1,700.000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Claire Blair to James & Lorraine Woll, 1750 Seawood Drive (1000-79-8-1) (R) $759,000
  • Brian Walker & Deanna Witte-Walker to Gregory & Paulette Ofrias, 645 Shepard Drive (1000-78-1-20) (R) $755,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Giuseppe T. Rosini (Referee) & Maria Parra (Defendant) to Deutsche Bank, 66 Canterbury Drive (600-115-1-10.064) (R) $1,556,968
  • Hubertus & Kerstin Van Dam to Vartan & Vivian Kiretchjian, 123 North Woods Drive (600-35-4-23) (R) $910,000
  • Peter Kelley to Jonathan Garcia & Zoe Garcia, 41 Michaels Lane (600-96-1-9.022) (R) $575,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

