Run, beer, run, beer, run: photos from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve .5K



The top three finishers in Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve .5K Beer Run were Rob Jahoda, Kyle Volo and Nick Wood. The self-proclaimed “shortest race on the planet” measured just over 1,640 feet with five “hydration tables” each with a different craft beer to sample. Awards were also given for best costume and the turtle award. This event was a huge hit. Check out the fun below. Photos by Barbara Lassen.