2025 Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. North Fork Chili Cook-Off

Sunday’s North Fork Chili Cook-off was a hit at Greenport Harbor Brewing’s Peconic location. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The annual Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. North Fork Chili Cook-Off went off without a hitch Sunday. North Fork eateries and local first responders competed for top honors at the brewery’s Peconic location.

Jeremy Garretson photos

This year’s judges were Chef Lauren Lombardi of Lombardi’s Love Lane Market, Chef Max Mohrmann of Fyr & Salt Private Events, Chef Cheryl Stair of Art of Eating Catering & Event Planning, Emmy- and James Beard-winning television producer Rich Rosenthal, and food columnist/writer for Northforker and Southforker magazines, Doug Young.

Green Hill Kitchen was the Restaurant Judge’s Choice winner, with Crazy Beans in second and North Fork Table + Inn in third. Ellen’s on Front won first place in the Restaurant People’s Choice category, with North Fork Table + Inn in second and Green Hill Kitchen in third.

The Greenport Fire Department took first place in the Judge’s Choice category, and Southold took it in the People’s Choice.

Other participating restaurants included Alpina, Nookies, Whiskey Wind, Biggies of the Catered Fork and Lucharitos. The other fire departments who offered up their special chili recipes included those from East Marion and Jamesport.