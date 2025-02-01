Blotter: Fire on Tallwood Lane in Mattituck

On Jan. 26, police responded to a report of a fire at a residence on Tallwood Lane in Mattituck. Upon arrival, officers observed part of the home “engulfed” in flames. Police alerted the Mattituck Fire Department, which responded. An allegedly intoxicated man inside the burning building refused to leave without his cats. After being escorted outside, according to police, the man tried to re-enter the home. Police detained him “for his own safety,” after which the man apologized to the officers and became compliant.

On Jan. 21, a Southold Town man reported to police that the rear license plate on his father’s car was removed sometime between Sept. 10, 2024, when he parked the car at the Oregon Road residence, and Jan. 21, 2025, when he returned. The man told police there were no security cameras that could have captured the incident.

On Jan. 21, Anthony Griffin of Mattituck, 34, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, according to police, following a minor motor vehicle accident on Main Road. Responding police officers said Mr. Griffin was “found to be under the influence of drugs/alcohol” at the scene.

On Jan. 26, a Greenport man reported that his vehicle had been struck by another car on Front Street, which then fled. Responding officers reviewed video of the incident and located the driver in a nearby parking lot. That driver admitted to striking the other vehicle and failing to find the car’s owner or report the accident. No further action appears to have been taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.