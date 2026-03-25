Mattituck community leader LeRoy Heyliger honored by Southold

Mattituck resident LeRoy Heyliger, 92, was honored as Southold’s Suffolk County African Advisory Board Black History Month honoree March 24. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Mattituck resident LeRoy Heyliger, 92, a trailblazing North Fork community leader and U.S. Air Force veteran, was celebrated by Southold Town this week for his recognition as the Suffolk County African American Advisory Board’s Black History Month honoree for 2026.

The designation was presented at the March 24 Town Board meeting at the Peconic Recreation Center, after Mr. Heyliger was unable to attend the county’s Feb. 27 ceremony in Hauppauge. He was nominated for the county honor by town Supervisor Al Krupski last month.

Mr. Heyliger called it a privilege to be named the town’s 2026 Black History Month honoree.

Southold Town Councilman Brian Mealy joined Mr. Krupski in presenting Mr. Heyliger with citations from the town and county.

“You really are someone in our community that is encouraging people to do the best they can,” Mr. Mealy said. “You’re a person of faith, you’re a good father and citizen, and you just encourage everybody to be the best they can for their community. So, it’s just nice to give somebody their flowers when they can enjoy them.”

U.S. Air Force veteran, public activist and church leader LeRoy Heyliger, 92, acknowledged the women he works with on Southold Town’s Anti-Bias Task Force when accepting the county honor March 24. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Mr. Heyliger was previously honored by the Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association as its 2024 Civic Leader of the Year.

Born in St. Kitts, British Virgin Islands, Mr. Heyliger immigrated to Brooklyn with his family in 1937 at age 4. He graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park in 1951 and soon after began working at Grumman Engineering Corporation in Bethpage.

He served for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1973. His military honors include the Vietnam Service Award, a Certificate of Recognition for Cold War service and an Air Force Outstanding Unit citation, along with multiple ribbons.

Mr. Heyliger later spent 25 years as a civil servant with the U.S. Postal Service.

His life’s journey has included challenges, including episodes of post-traumatic stress disorder. He sought guidance from his pastor, the Rev. Dr. Marvin Dozier, before ultimately receiving a PTSD diagnosis.

That experience informed his later work helping others. Mr. Heyliger has served as a mentor and spiritual coach for residents at a local rehabilitation facility, supporting those recovering from substance addiction.

Unity Baptist Church has been central to his life for the past 50 years. He served as a Sunday school superintendent and adult Bible instructor for more than two decades and has been a deacon since 1994. He remains a church trustee.

Mr. Heyliger has worked as a member of the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force since its inception, an effort led by the Rev. Dozier rooted in the belief that racism is a sin. He also helped draft requirements for the town’s Affordable Housing Registry.

As he accepted the honor, Mr. Heyliger shifted the focus to others — recognizing women serving on the Anti-Bias Task Force during Women’s History Month.

“They are committed, dedicated, diligent and laser-focused on promoting our mission statement of diversity, unity and understanding within Southold Town,” he said. “By organizing educational and group activities, legal and legislative efforts in eliminating all forms of bias and prejudice, they embody the precepts of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s beloved community.”