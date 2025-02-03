Daily Update: Next steps for Oysterponds with state education regionalization initiative
Here are the headlines for Monday, February 3.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Next steps for Oysterponds with state education regionalization initiative
Editorial: What’s happened to civility?
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Navy to expand PFAS testing around Grumman property
Editorial: What’s happened to civility?
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Suffolk Closeup: The farming county
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in February 2025
SOUTHFORKER
How and where to celebrate Black History Month in the Hamptons
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.