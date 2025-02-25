Six-apartment complex in Southold subject to sanitary flow credit hearing

Rendering of the proposed six-dwelling apartment building adjacent to Main Road in Southold. (Credit: courtesy photo)

A proposal for the construction of a 24-foot by 220-foot, one-story building with six apartments — three at an affordable rate — has been making its way through the Southold zoning board and planning board since October 2023. The building requires 2.78 sanitary flow credits, and a public hearing is set for Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Sanitary waste will be disposed of on-site in two separate Hyrdoaction AN 800 Treatment Systems with two leaching pools each, according to a Dec. 2 Southold Planning Board State Environmental Quality Review notice of determination nonsignificance. Three housing units will be clustered to each system.

The 7,061 square-foot building will be constructed on a 68,901 square-foot lot at 56025 Main Road, Southold, also known as the Hamlet Business Zoning District. It will not be visible from Main Road, per a Oct. 28 Local Waterfront Revitalization Program memorandum, as it will be erected behind a two-story, mixed-use building with a barber shop and thrift shop on the first floor and apartments on the second floor. The existing building on Main Road is located across from Mullen Motors.

The apartments will be three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 850-square foot spaces, per a March 11 planning department staff report.

“Safe and affordable housing is vital to a community’s stability and growth,” a Southold Planning Board SEQR notice of determination nonsignificance stated, “increasing the amount of affordable housing to help sustain its year-round residents of the town.”

The project received a negative declaration from the Southold Town Board on Dec. 3, 2024, meaning that it “will not have a significant effect on the environment” pursuant to SEQRA.

The Architectural Review Committee recommended that the back yard of the apartments have a fence at least 4 feet high at the back of each unit at a Nov. 7 meeting.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.