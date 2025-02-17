Southold Police seek seasonal officers for summer 2025

Applications are open for seasonal police officers in Southold through March 15. (Nicole Wagner file photo)

While many of us are still reaching for our jackets and gloves, the Southold Police Department is looking ahead to warmer days as it advertises for seasonal police officers this summer.

The seasonal program is open to adults who are “at least 20 and a half years old” who have an interest in a law enforcement career, according the police department’s Facebook page.

The officers will join the department’s current staff of 55 full-time police officers from Memorial Day through Labor Day to help supplement patrols in Greenport Village and special events at an hourly wage of $24.62.

“I would consider that our busier season,” Police Chief Steve Grattan said of the summer, when the North Fork population can increase three times over.

In 1997, the town’s population was roughly 23,000 and jumped to nearly 60,000 in the summer months per the Southold Police Department history website. Last year, the department received 1,000 more calls in July and August than it had in two consecutive off-season months, according to Chief Grattan.

Police officers certified in New York may apply to work for the 2025 summer season. It does not require the Suffolk County Civil Service Test, but applicants are subject to a “rigorous background check, polygraph exam, written and verbal psychological testing and medical exam.” Candidates need not live in Southold to work as a seasonal officer.

Applicants who are not currently certified can apply to start the employment process and attend the part-time Suffolk County Police Academy in Brentwood for six months beginning in the autumn of 2025 to begin work as a seasonal police officer in the summer of 2026. Once the academy is completed, the candidate will continue training in the Field Training Program and apply to academy training to Southold patrol functions.

“It’s been a great success,” Chief Grattan said. “We’ve had quite a number of seasonal police officers who transition over to being full time [officers].”

Benefits of the seasonal police officer position, as listed in the Facebook post, include overtime pay when applicable, uniforms and equipment supplied by the department, and an opportunity to learn law enforcement protocol and procedures.

Interested individuals can apply at the Southold Town Clerk’s Office. All applications are due by March 15.