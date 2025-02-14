Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary celebrates $600K raised in 2024

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary raised a record-breaking $600,000 in 2024. (Courtesy photo)

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, a 100-member volunteer group that fundraises for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, raised a record-breaking $600,000 in 2024. The donation is part of the Auxiliary’s total contribution of more than $2,554,000 in gifts over the last five years.

“I am deeply grateful and immensely proud of the ELIH Auxiliary’s unwavering support for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital,” chief administrative officer of SBELIH Paul Connor said in a news release. “Their dedication and generosity directly benefit the hospital and the community we serve.”

The auxiliary raises funds to support SBELIH throughout the year with events like the Dream Green Extravaganza, a Car/Cash Giveaway, Ladies Day on the Links, Italian Night Dinner and more. It also operates the ELIH Auxiliary Opportunity Shop, a thrift shop located at 321 Main St., Greenport, and the hospital’s gift shop. The auxiliary has raised more than $20 million since its inception in 1905.

Past donations have given the hospital vital new equipment, such as a ventilator, medical-surgical bed upgrades and furniture replacements in staff and doctors’ lounges. Donations also support operational costs, directly impacting the programs and services SBELIH offers patients.

Helene V. Fall, president of the ELIH auxiliary, shared her enthusiasm for the group’s ongoing commitment to the hospital.

“We are overjoyed to support Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital with this record-breaking donation,” she said in a news release. “Our dedicated volunteers take great pride in giving back to a hospital that plays such a vital role in the North Fork community.”

Anyone interested in joining the ELIH Auxiliary can visit elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu/auxiliary.