North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: June 3, 2026

House of the Week:

This four-bedroom, two-bath home features hardwood floors, quartz countertops, energy-efficient appliances and an open concept living area. It has a fenced yard and an unfinished basement. The location is convenient to golf courses, shops and wineries.

Location: Wading River

Price: 699,999

Broker: Richmond Realty, Riverhead, 631-727-5500

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 27, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

Bruce & Doreen Cooper to Donald Capitali & Kelly Brown, 756 Main Road (600-67-2-30.001) (R) $925,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Gregory & Jacqueline Goodale to Ronald Weingartner, 103 Silver Beech Lane (600-39-7-23.001) (R) $1,360,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Estate of Robert Snowden to John Pastula & Patricia Marcin, 2870 Fairway Drive (1000-109-5-14.015) (R) $1,280,000

Mattituck (11952)

Fraker Living Trust to Knollwood Retreat LLC, 1015 Knollwood Lane (1000-107-6-1) (R) $984,000

Paul Kiernan to Patricia Breslauer, 1200 Sound Beach Drive (1000-99-1-1.001) (R) $440,000

Riverhead (11901)

Thomas & Virginia Seidita to Anthony Nicoletti, 1202 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-74) (R) $579,000

Joann Morrell & Lisette Belli to John & Taylor Cushman, 357 Church Lane (600-46-1-30.003) (R) $575,000

South Jamesport (11970)

Cheryl Miller to 23 Scallop Lane Holdings LLC, 23 Scallop Drive (600-92-3-1) (R) $2,400,000

Southold (11971)

Bonnie Beaux Properties LLC to 43715 CR 48 LLC, 43715 County Road 48 (1000-59-3-30) (C) $1,300,000

Lisa Markey to J & N Holdings LLC, 610 Richmond Road (1000-51-6-11) (R) $1,055,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)