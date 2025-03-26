Julie Dickerson takes reins as local environmental conservation officer

A familiar face is taking over as the North Fork’s top wildlife cop; Julie Dickerson of Cutchogue has been tapped to step in following the transfer of Department of Environmental Conservation officer Emilio Zullo, who announced in February that he would be returning to his native Westchester County after three years serving the North Fork.

Ms. Dickerson grew up going to the beach, boating on Peconic Bay and ice skating on Paul’s pond in Southold. As a kid, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do with her life. After being heavily involved with the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, she considered enlisting in the military, but also had a passion for conservation.

“I grew up hunting and fishing on the island, so it kind of just clicked for me that this is a career that I could do and do well,” she said. “That pushed me towards pursuing my degree [in fisheries and wildlife sciences].”

Often referred to as game wardens, ECOs are responsible for responding to reports of illegal poaching, sales of endangered species and monitoring hunters, recreational fishermen, trappers and commercial fishermen for compliance. They also investigate almost all concerns related air, land or water quality violations.

It is rare for a recently graduated conservation officer to land their choice assignment fresh out of the DEC training academy, but Ms. Dickerson is living that dream. When she got the news that she would be the ECO for Southold and Shelter Island, she was thrilled.

“I could not stop smiling. I was very excited. From the day I wanted to become an ECO, I knew I wanted to be the North Fork ECO,” she said. “I’m excited to use everything I’ve learned in the academy and make those connections with my community.”

Law enforcement remains a male dominated field, but Ms. Dickerson was pleasantly surprised by how well she fit in at the academy, forming strong bonds with the other female cadets.

“Every single person in my class, we all had to be strong. We all had to prove ourselves. It helped having some great role models,” she said. “I was one of eight girls in our class, and we all got really close, and we’re still close today.”

Before taking over full time, Ms. Dickerson spent time training with outgoing ECO Mr. Zullo.

“I think it helps her that she’s from here, because she has a deep connection with the environment here that she grew up in,” said Mr. Zullo, who is transferring back to Westchester where he grew up. “I think she’s going to do great.”

Like many in his line of work, Mr. Zullo has a strong connection to the natural world. He grew up hunting, fishing, hiking and backpacking and was both a camper and counselor at a nearby nature preserve.

“It was oriented toward educating campers about the importance of the environment and immersing them in the outdoors,” he said. “That experience throughout my youth, that first job, it did really push me to want a career where I can protect and conserve the environment as well as the community around it.”

Mr. Zullo enjoyed a number of memorable moments throughout his career, but one incident that stood out was a stop involving the rescue of a protected species.

“I did a check on somebody, and they had diamondback terrapins,” he said. “They were still alive, and I was able to save them from being trafficked or being unlawfully held. Making sure that everybody has a level playing field and that these animals are being targeted humanely and ethically is important.”

Mr. Zullo earned several awards and accolades during his tenure, including official recognition for his environmental stewardship from Southold Town and another from the North Fork Audubon Society.

“I was very, very honored,” he said. “It was a pleasure serving the community here on Long Island, because they made me feel very welcome.”