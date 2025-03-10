Zoning code amendment simplifies plot mergers

(Credit: Nicholas Grasso file photo)

A Chapter 280 zoning code was amended by the Town Board March 4 to allow for the merger of adjacent land parcels owned by the same person if they are less than the minimum lot size required in a given zoning district.

Councilman Greg Doroski said the zoning code change was requested by community members who experienced difficulties with the interpretation of the previous code when merging lots.

“It’s dealing with some issues that we’ve seen on some parcels throughout town where, let’s say, for instance, there’s a two-acre minimum in the zoning district to have a conforming lot,” Mr. Doroski explained. “If you have one lot that’s a quarter acre and another lot that’s one acre, merging them together does not create that two-acre minimum lot that you’re required to have in that district.”

“But if lots are held by the same individual under the same name, it will merge those lots,” he continued. “We’ve seen a number of instances where individuals … will purchase a small section of property from a neighbor or purchase a paper road … and [try] to merge it to their lot, typically to do some sort of work on their house or just to make their lot bigger.”

Lots considered of substandard size under current zoning will automatically merge, eliminating one substandard lot and providing an opportunity for house expansion, Supervisor Al Krupski said. It will also allow for the addition of accessory uses such as a pool, tennis court or outbuildings.

Mr. Doroski said the decision was made by the Town Board in consultation with the zoning board and planning board that “seemed like a good idea.”