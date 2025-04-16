Damon Rallis sentenced to 7 years for possession of child sex abuse materials

Damon Rallis leaves the federal district court in Islip on Wednesday morning after his sentencing. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Damon Rallis, a longtime Southold Town building department employee and one-time candidate for Town Supervisor, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of child sex abuse materials in federal district court in Islip Wednesday morning.

Mr. Rallis pleaded guilty to the federal charges in April 2023 and was initially scheduled to be sentenced in October 2023, but his sentencing date had been delayed multiple times within the past two years.

In addition to the seven-year prison sentence, Mr. Rallis faces a $250,000 fine and a minimum of five years under supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Mr. Rallis will surrender to Otisville Correctional Facility in Orange County, New York and begin serving his sentence Sept. 15.

In a memorandum filed March 7, his attorney, Jason Russo requested the judge sentence Mr. Rallis to the mandatory minimum of five years in prison and impose no fine or financial penalty, due to Mr. Rallis’ inability to pay the fine. The prosecution recommended an 8-year imprisonment.

Investigators executed a search warrant and raided Mr. Rallis’ Southold home in February 2021. At an arraignment hearing later that year, assistant U.S. attorney Paul Scotti said agents discovered a hidden camera that was angled to capture images of visitors using the bathroom in his home.

During the raid, Mr. Rallis, who had been a Boy Scout master in Greenport, admitted to law enforcement that he had viewed and posted child sex abuse materials and that he would delete images after viewing them, according to a sworn affidavit from an FBI special agent.

Following his guilty plea in April 2023, Mr. Rallis was released on a $200,000 bond and placed on house arrest, though an application was granted to allow Mr. Rallis to leave his residence between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. He has undergone more than 48 months of court-ordered supervision.

In the defense’s sentencing memorandum, Mr. Russo urged the judge to consider other non-statutory mitigating factors, such as Mr. Rallis’ acceptance of responsibility and cooperation with authorities, his unlikeness to reoffend or commit further crimes, his likely affirmative response to future supervision and the hardship incarceration would have on his family.

Mr. Russo raised statutory factors for the court to consider as well, including Mr. Rallis’ family history, personal experiences with sexual abuse, struggles with substance abuse, mental health issues and his loss of employment following his arrest.