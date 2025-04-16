Earth Day 2025: local events roundup

The Custer Institute in Southold. (File photo)

As spring blooms, the North Fork is welcoming it through a series of Earth Day events — some before the big day, some on it and some continuing the festivities following it.

Clean Up in the Village of Greenport The Village of Greenport is hosting a clean up Saturday, April 19, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. to help keep the village beautiful. Bring your own gloves, tick protection, buckets and pick-up sticks. Bags will be provided. Those interested should meet at the miniature train on Moore’s Lane, or at Monsell Trail at the end of North Street.

Beach Clean Up On Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, North Fork Audubon board members Theresa Dilworth and Carol Edwards will lead a walk through Inlet Pond County Park trails. After the spring jaunt, the group will help preserve the local environment with a beach clean up. Those interested can register at northforkaudubon.org.

Slow Down for Earth Day Slow Food East End and Golden Acres Farm (652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Jamesport) are holding an all-day Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 19, packed with local vendors, eco-activists, artists, farmers and food producers. Kids crafts, face-painting, an eco-friendly egg hunt and live demos will round out the afternoon’s festivities.

Global Warming and Climate Change with Jack Gibbons

On Tuesday, April 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Mattituck-Laurel Library, Jack Gibbons will give an engaging presentation on the pressing issue of climate change, its impact on our planet, the consequences of inaction and the solutions available to address this crisis. Those interested can register at the free event at mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Gardening for Change: Earth Day Action Meeting North Fork environmental groups will gather at the Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting Hall (51900 Main Road) Tuesday, April 22, at 6:15 p.m. to provide information regarding exciting volunteer opportunities. Following these short presentations, president of the North Fork Environmental Council Mark Haubner will moderate an open panel of local experts, which will discuss practical and inspiring environmental advice to change the world one step at a time.

An Earth Day celebration that embraces nature Quogue Wildlife Refuge (3 Old Country Road) is hosting an Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 26, from noon to 3 p.m. The event features guided birding walks, live animal presentations, fun crafts, environmental exhibitors and the potential for self-guided kayaking and canoeing on Old Ice Pond. The celebration, completely free, will run rain or shine.

Discover the Night

On Saturday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to midnight, the Custer Institute and Observatory (1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold) will host an event celebrating both Earth Day and Dark Sky Week. Beginning with guided walks through the ReWild native garden, the celebration will move indoors at 7 p.m. for tours of the observatory. At 8 p.m., Randall DiGiuseppe will give an outdoor presentation on the multitude of galaxies we can see in our night sky. From 8 p.m. to the end of the event at midnight, Custer Observatory will give guided tours of the night sky. Registration is recommended at custerobservatory.org due to limited seating. Suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children under 16 help support the observatory.