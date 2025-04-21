Sports roundup: Tuckers girls lax squad notches landslide win

(Bill Landon file photo)

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 15 — Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 15, Deer Park 0

Goaltenders Hunter Mackey and Emily Manwaring combined for a rare lacrosse shutout for the Tuckers (5-2, 4-1) in a Suffolk Division II road match. They produced three saves each. Juniors Page Kellershon scored three goals and set up four others, while Claire McKenzie added a hat trick and two assists. Junior Gianna Calise contributed two goals and two assists, and freshman Riley Richert, sophomore Victoria Winter and juniors Fiona Dunn and Holly Reventlow added one each.

Calise (one assist) tallied a careerbest eight goals to power the Tuckers to an 18-6 triumph over host Hampton Bays on Thursday, April 10. Kellershon (five assists) and Olivia Zehil each contributed hat-tricks. Juniors Grace Quinn and McKenzie added two goals. Mattituck rolled to a 6-0 firstquarter advantage and extended it to 11-2 at the half. Manwaring (three saves) and Mackey (two saves) split time in goal.

After playing at Islip on Wednesday, April 16, the Tuckers will travel to Smithtown West for a 6:15 p.m. start Tuesday, April 22.

BOYS LACROSSE

April 15 — Miller Place 8, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 5

Entering the fourth quarter with a 5-4 lead, the Tuckers (4-3, 2-3) allowed four unanswered goals at home as they lost for the second straight time in Division II. Seniors Justin Fox paced Mattituck with a hat-trick, and Shane Psaltis and Luke Weir added one goal apiece. Senior goalie Andrew McKenzie made 12 saves.

Fox tallied four times in a 6-3 home triumph over Eastport-South Manor as the Tuckers snapped a 1-1 tie in the third period with four consecutive goals on April 9. Psaltis scored the other two goals. McKenzie continued his outstanding season with 21 saves.

On April 11, Mattituck lost at Westhampton, 10-3. Fox scored twice, Rocco Horton once. McKenzie produced 20 saves in this contest.

Mattituck will be off until next week, when it travels to Islip on Monday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m., and then hosts Hauppauge on Wednesday, April 23, at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

April 11 — Southold 18, Greenport 9

Travis Sepenoski went 4-for-6 with a single, double and a triple, and drove in four runs and scored four for the Settlers (2-2, 2-1) in a Suffolk VIII game. He also struck out the side in the seventh inning.

Aaron Davis went 5-for-5 and drove in five runs as the Settlers defeated the Porters, 16-4, on April 9. Antonio Piraino and Sepenoski finished with two RBIs apiece. Noah Riddell fanned nine batters in five innings.

Southold will return to action with four consecutive games next week. The Settlers visit Bridgehampton/ Ross Monday, April 21, at 4 p.m.; host Amityville Tuesday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m.; and then Bridgehampton

Wednesday, April 23, at 4 p.m. They will play at Bridgehampton Thursday, April 24, at 5 p.m.

April 10 — Greenport 5, Southold 4

The Porters (1-5, 1-5), who returned to varsity competition this spring, won their first game since a 10-7 victory over Amityville on May 11, 2023. No other details were available about the game.

Greenport will meet Hampton Bays in a three-game series next week. The team will play on the road Monday, April 21, and Thursday, April 24, before hosting on Friday, April 25. All games start at 4:30 p.m

April 11 — Elwood-John Glenn 3, Mattituck 1

Andrew Dunn struck out four over five innings for the Knights.

Junior Tyler Brown hurled a masterpiece, allowing only one hit and striking out 12 batters in six innings as Mattituck recorded a 6-0 win over Elwood-John Glenn on April 10. Mike Buckley finished up, striking out two in one inning. Brayden Kruk was on base three times, with a hit and two walks, driving in two runs and scoring twice.