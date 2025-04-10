High school sports roundup: Local lax teams off to solid starts

(Bill Landon file photo)

Girls Lacrosse

April 8 – Mattituck 15, Port Jefferson 5

Junior Page Kellershon scored four goals and recorded two assists to lead the Tuckers (3-2, 2-1) over the Royals (1-4, 0-4) in the Suffolk Division II home game. Mattituck grabbed a 6-0 first-quarter lead and extended it to 9-0 at the half. Juniors Gianna Calise (two assists), Claire McKenzie and Olivia Zehill contributed two goals apiece. Junior Grace Quinn (three assists), sophomores Reese McKenna, Sadie Corrigan and Victoria Winter, and freshman Riley Richert also scored. Goaltenders Hunter Mackey made six saves, Emily Manwaring four.

McKenzie and Kellershon struck for five goals apiece to power Mattituck to a 16-8 home win over Elwood-John Glenn (1-3, 0-3) on April 3. Quinn added a hat-trick and two assists, Zehill two goals and Calise one. The Tuckers rolled to a 7-1 first-quarter advantage. Mackey had nine saves, Manwaring three.

The Tuckers hit the road for their next two games, playing at Hampton Bays on Thursday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. and at Deer Park on Monday, April 14 at noon before hosting Islip on Wednesday, April 16 at 4 p.m.

Baseball

April 8 – Southampton 12, Mattituck 1

The Tuckers (1-4, 1-4) dropped their fourth game of the League VI season. Lucas Magnozzi led the Mariners (2-2, 2-2) with a double, triple and four RBIs. Daniel McDonnell hurled five scoreless innings for the winners.

Mattituck won its first game of the season behind a 4-2 home victory over Port Jefferson (0-3, 0-3) in a Suffolk League VII game on April 4. Junior Tyler Brown struck out eight batters in five innings and Mike Buckley picked up a two-inning save. Trey Hansen hit two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice.

A day later, the Tuckers lost at Bayport-Blue Point, 12-3.

Mattituck starts a two-game series with Elwood-John Glenn, playing at home on Thursday at 5 p.m. and away on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

April 4 – Bridgehampton 8, Greenport 4

The Porters (0-3, 0-3) dropped the final encounter of its three-game series against Bridgehampton (3-0, 3-0), losing the third game on the road in League VIII action.

After rain washed out Monday’s game, Greenport and Southold, the two rivals played at Southold on Wednesday before competing at Greenport on Thursday and Friday. Both games are at 4 p.m.

Girls Track

April 4 – Southold/Greenport 72, Center Moriches 52

The Settlers got off to a strong start with their League VIII opening win. Their next meet is set for Mattituck on Wednesday, April 23 at 4 p.m.

Boys Track

April 3 – Port Jefferson 103, Mattituck 25

The Tuckers lost their League VIII opener to the Royals in Port Jefferson. They will host Southampton on Thursday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m.

April 3 – Southampton 76, Port Jefferson 64

The Tuckers (0-2) lost for the second straight time, after dropping their League VIII season opener to Port Jefferson at home, 90-47.

Boys Tennis

April 8 – Center Moriches 7, Southold/Greenport 0

Southold/Greenport (2-4, 0-4) lost its first League IV match of the season at Center Moriches (3-2, 2-0).

The Settlers will host Mattituck (3-3, 0-3) on Thursday, April 10 at 3:30 p.m.