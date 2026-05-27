North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: May 27, 2026

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

House of the Week:

Located on nearly an acre across from Kenney’s Beach, this custom five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home offers “breathtaking” views of Long Island Sound. Enjoy many amenities: heated saltwater pool, outdoor shower, screened-in porch, three-car garage, whole-house sound and security systems, elevator and full irrigation.

Location: Southold

Price: $3,450,000

Broker: Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Cutchogue, 631-354-8100

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 20, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

N & L Properties LP to 1117 Main Road Realty LLC, 1117 Main Road (600-68-3-2) (C) $2,300,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Robert & Gail Campo to Kaytlyn Fasano, 133 Oak Drive (600-38-2-22.004) (R) $410,000

Calverton (11933)

Jeannette Cuozzo Trust to Daniel Russo, 41 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-24) (R) $655,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Roman Catholic Church of The Sacred Heart to Peconic Community School, 27835 Main Road (1000-102-1-18.001) (C) $2,850,000

Glen Court LLC to Vista Bluff 1818 LLC, 545 Glen Court (1000-83-1-6) (R) $1,825,000

Jennifer Steigerwald to Joseph & Darla Doorhy, 32 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-16) (R) $1,125,000

H.U.D. to Sterling Churgin, 18250 County Road 48 (1000-96-4-1.001) (R) $550,000

Greenport (11944)

Cynthia & Geri Armine-Klein to Robert & Mary Von Ancken, 131 6th Street Unit G (1001-7-1-16.003) (R) $1,687,500

Laurel (11948)

Michael & Pamela Giampietro to Scott & Carrie Culpepper, 920 Bray Avenue (1000-126-1-14) (R) $785,000

Michael & Pamela Giampietro to Scott & Carrie Culpepper, 920 Bray Avenue (1000-126-1-14) (R) $785,000

Mattituck (11952)

Russell Bates to Quiet Man Holdings LLC, 15 East Mill Road (1000-106-4-2) (R) $850,000

Genevieve Woessner to Dalton Studios LLC, 5180 Sound Avenue (1000-121-4-28.001) (R) $460,000

New Suffolk (11956)

Theodore Koltis to Jeff & Amy Fox, 5850 New Suffolk Road (1000-117-2-18.001) (R) $1,900,000

Orient (11957)

Patricia Wysocki to Joseph Wysocki, 145 Platt Road (1000-18-6-4.002) (V) $280,000

Riverhead (11901)

Frank & Paula Doka to Thomas & Nancy Carney, 321 Sandpiper Drive (600-4-4-7) (R) $2,900,000

Mary Ainsworth & Steven Thrall to Deborah Tuchman & Hong Loo, 72 Old Farm Road (600-84-1-2.037) (R) $605,000

Albert Mack to Irma Lopez, 323 Doctors Path (600-65-4-18) (R) $580,000

Janice-Mackieg Realty Corp to MRK Island Properties LLC, 639 West Main Street (600-124-4-28.001) (R) $310,000

Christopher Molloy & Maria Lenzsch to Jessica Molloy, 1304 Baltusrol Blvd (600-82.03-2-20.001) (R) $210,000

Shelter Island (11964)

Janet Resnick to Pewville Realty 10T LLC, 10B Sunshine Road (700-19-1-90.005) (R) $2,400,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

David Zemmel to Deivis Baez, 19 Peconic Avenue (700-21-1-35.002) (R) $1,200,000

Southold (11971)

Suffolk Land Holdings LLC to Javier Morales & Merces Assumpcao-Morales, 20675 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-4-12) (R) $1,720,000

Estate of Stanley Karanewski to Joseph Iavarone, 3680 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-3-52.002) (R) $590,000

Estate of Audrey Reinhardt to Salvatore & Susan Costagliola, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 11D (1000-63.02-1-31) (R) $525,000

Wading River (11792)

Susan Urvalek Trust to Carrie Federico & Herbert Booth, 53 Cross Road (600-31-1-26.001) (R) $679,000

Brad Vanhouten to Fernando Gomez & Zoila Gomez, 39 Hill Street East (600-33-5-5) (R) $615,000

Thomas & Linda Iervese to Brianna Iervese, 9 Hidden Pheasant Path (600-114-1-39.005) (R) $321,716

Kathryn-Ann Gentile to Cascade Mortgage Funding Trust HB-13, 188 West Woodland Drive (600-50-2-4) (R) $232,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)