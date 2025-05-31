Blotter: Tire spikes found at Feather Hill complex

A Calverton resident contacted police May 19 after finding tire spikes at the Feather Hill complex in Southold. The responding officer took pictures. Footage from cameras positioned at Southold Free Library was unavailable because the library was closed, but the incident will be followed up.

On May 19, a burglary with damage was reported at Matchbook Distilling in Greenport, where a storage shed was broke into. No known suspects were reported by the owner, and security footage yielded no results.

Police were notified May 19, just after 11 p.m., of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on County Road 48 in Mattituck. Responding police located the vehicle heading east in the westbound lane near Bridge Lane in Cutchogue and were able to stop it. The sole occupant, a 74-year-old Southold man, stated that he had gone to get gas and became lost. During the interview, he appeared disoriented, and said he does not usually drive at night and thought he was in Southampton. Cutchogue Fire Department was contacted and transported the driver to Peconic Bay Medical Center. His car was secured on the shoulder of the roadway.

A manager at Dime Bank branch in Mattituck called police May 20 to report suspicion that a customer was being scammed. She said a Greenport man had come into the branch and attempted to wire money to a subject in Indonesia, and added that he had made the same attempt at other North Fork branches and been denied each time. Police reached the “victim” by phone, who was abrasive and said it was a legitimate business opportunity and he is not being scammed.

While on routine patrol May 20, at about 5:20 p.m., an officer observed a driver headed north on Mill Lane stop at the intersection of County Road 48 then turn left without yielding right of way to several westbound vehicles, nearly causing an accident. The officer stopped the vehicle at Westphalia Avenue and found the driver, Clinton Cameron of Mattituck, 40, to be intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to headquarters for processing.

An employee of North Ferry called police May 21 to report that a customer traveling from Shelter Island to Greenport failed to pay the fare, stating that he would visit an ATM in Greenport and return with the $16 owed. The customer, described by the employee as a white male driving a dark gray Mercedes sedan with Ontario license plates, left the ferry via Third Street and proceeded on Front Street in an unknown direction. Officers canvassed the area with negative results.

Officers were called May 21 to a fight in progress at the Feather Hill complex in Southold. Although the fight was over by their arrival, responding officers interviewed two victims, one of whom said Dennis Reilly of Southold, 52, came at him yelling and swinging his fists and continued to hit him over the head as he tried to back away. The second victim tried to intervene and was hit in the back. Since both wanted to press charges, police interviewed Mr. Reilly at his residence, where they arrested him for alleged harassment. He was transported to police headquarters for processing.

On May 22, at about 6:30 p.m., an officer on a downed tree/hazardous condition call got an alert to a stolen vehicle in the area. He responded and canvassed the area, locating the listed vehicle heading westbound from Orient Point. He pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens from the Orient Service station and deployed stop sticks in the area of Stars Road in East Marion. A second officer also deployed stop sticks near Old Orchard Lane, effectively puncturing all tires on the vehicle, which eventually stopped near The Long Way. There, a felony car stop was performed. The driver, Justis Fuentes of Lake Grove, 23, exited the vehicle and complied with commands to lie face down with hands behind his back. He was handcuffed, placed under arrest for the alleged larceny, transported to headquarters and held for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.