Celebrate ‘I Love My Park Day’ on the North Fork

Saturday, May 3, is I Love My Park Day, New York State’s largest single-day volunteer event, and you can spend it giving back to your choice of the North Fork’s three state parks.

At each event, volunteers are advised to bring their own sunscreen, bug spray, gardening gloves, water and snacks, and should dress appropriately for the weather. Those interested in joining the festivities can find their park and register at ptny.org.

Wildwood State Park

From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., help Wildwood State Park (790 Hulse Landing Road, Wading River) on I Love My Park Day by planting new flowers and trees for the season, painting park equipment, cleaning up the beach and weeding horseshoe pits. All ages are welcome to help out. For more information, email the event’s organizer, Trevor Sinni, at [email protected].

Hallock State Park Preserve

In conjunction with the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, Hallock State Park Preserve (6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead) will host a beach cleanup with additional education activities as well as a tree-planting activity. This event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., and all ages are welcome. For more information, email Ellie Sywak at [email protected].

Orient Beach State Park

Starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m., the I Love My Park Day 2025 celebration at Orient Beach State Park (40000 Main Road, Orient) will include both a beach cleanup and replanting. This event, like the others on the North Fork, is open to all ages. For more information, email the organizer, Craig Owens, at [email protected].