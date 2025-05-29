East End water park splashes into its 35th year

Splish Splash is celebrating its 35th anniversary with discounts and new attractions. (Credit: courtesy photo)

In its 35 years, Splish Splash in Calverton has grown to encompass 96 acres. It is the tristate area’s largest — and Long Island’s only — water park.

The park opened in 1991 on 32 acres of former farmland with two tube slides, three body slides, a family raft ride, two speed slides, a lazy river, two kiddie pools and a restaurant. It now boasts more than 30 attractions.

“The major [new] one would be Stingray Bay. That is our new water playground. So that’s for smaller kids to enjoy,” said Danielle Trombetta, director of marketing for Splish Splash. “There’s a dump bucket, there’s interactive features, some spray features there. There are three pint-sized slides for kids to go down. So that will be opening this season.”

The name for the new water playground was chosen through Splish Splash’s first-ever public naming poll.

There are also two new luxury cabanas available for guests, Hang Ten Hideaway and Paradise Pavilion. Each cabana holds 40 people.

“There’s a shower area, there’s a bar, there’s a bunch of lounge chairs. These cabanas will have a dedicated cabana server for them. They really can just kind of unwind. It overlooks our Kahuna Bay wave pool,” said Ms. Trombetta. “Really good for family reunions and stuff like that.”

Also new this year, Splish Splash is hosting Neon Nights from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, July 11 through Aug. 16. For an additional charge, patrons can stay after regular hours to experience the park at night. Select rides and the wave pool will be open.

“So there’ll be a light show in the wave pool, there will be a DJ. We have some food stands that will be open, and we have about three or four rides open for guests who can just explore the park in a whole new light,” said Ms. Trombetta. “The event is family-friendly. Gold and platinum pass holders get in for free, and then silver and bronze it’s just an additional $10.”

Other events include themed Kidsfest weekends in June, with activities like face painters and balloon artists. There will also be a Winter Wonderland in July, with artificial snow and visits from Santa and other characters.

Admission has been discounted to $39.99 and gold passes are on sale for the price of a silver pass.

“[With the gold pass] you’ll get free parking. You’ll get free access to Neon Nights. Your in-park discounts are a little higher with a gold pass. So it is a good value that we’re doing right now. We don’t normally do a pass sale this time of year. It’s just something that we want to throw in for our 35th season.”

Splish Splash also recently became the only water park in North America to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program. Guests who have a disability that may not be easily recognized get a sunflower wristband. Staff members are specially trained to notice these wristbands and allow the individual accommodations.

Ms. Trombetta stated that the park is always looking to expand, but there is a lot on site for anyone’s taste.

“Right now, the park has something to offer for guests of all ages. So if you’re this thrill-seeker, there’s plenty of rides for you. If you want to just lay back in the lazy river, you can do that, too. Or if you’re a kid, we’re adding more playground [amenities] for kids.”