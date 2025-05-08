Mattituck-Cutchogue school district gears up for budget and BOE vote

Residents in the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District can vote on the school budget, proposition and Board of Education trustees at Mattituck High School gymnasium from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 20. (Credit: file photo)

The proposed Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District budget for 2025–26 totals $46,765,442 — a $1,420,045 increase from 2024–25.

The proposed tax levy is $42,167,665 — a $1,217,248 increase from last year. It does not pierce the state tax levy cap.

Programming accounts for $35,368,992 or 75.63% of the proposed budget.

The proposed 2025–26 budget would continue the district’s universal pre-K program; support 17 AP course offerings; provide multi-tiered support systems, expanding to the middle school level; expand the district’s English as a New Language (ENL) program; sustain Extended Day Learning intervention programs; provide curriculum and instructional development for all grades; continue English Language Acquisition (ELA) and math coaching for grades kindergarten through sixth grade; provide special education; and support other extracurricular and athletic offerings.

Capital improvements account for $7,438,880 or 15.91% of the budget. Technological infrastructure updates are included in the capital budget.

Administrative costs total $3,957,570 in the proposed budget and account for 8.46% of the overall budget.

Voters will also be asked to vote on Proposition No. 2, which proposes the establishment of a $10,000,000 Capital Reserve Fund to finance district-wide facilities improvements. The funds would come from capital reserves set aside that do not affect the tax levy.

Capital improvements that would be funded through Proposition No. 2 include renovations, construction, reconstruction, purchases for and/or alterations to bathrooms, ceilings, lighting, interior flooring, windows, HVAC, and building mechanical systems, parking lots and sidewalks. All of the aforementioned projects would include costs of original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, accessories, planning costs, site improvements and labor.

Two education board trustee seats are up for grabs this year — trustee Jennifer Anderson and former trustee George Haase’s seats — with terms starting July 1 and set to expire June 30, 2028. Ms. Anderson is not seeking reelection. Mr. Haase resigned from his position on the board June 14, 2024.

Trustee candidate Linda Stavrinos has lived in Mattituck for more than 25 years and has been involved with both school and community events throughout her time in the hamlet. Both of her children attended elementary and high school in the district and participated in U.S. Navy Junior ROTC program, alongside other extracurriculars. One of her children will graduate Mattituck-Cutchogue Junior-Senior High School this June.

“[The] Mattituck-Cutchogue school district has provided a solid platform to excel in life by providing an education to help succeed in their future,” she said.

If elected to the board, Ms. Stavrinos said she will make sure all students are given those same opportunities to excel. She said she will listen to “all sides” to make fair decisions that best support the district, kids and teachers.

“I’ve always been the biggest supporter of my own kids, not only in an academic aspect but also in building confidence, creating structure and goals to prepare them for what they will encounter in the world,” Ms. Stavrinos said. “I’d like to keep that rolling for the upcoming classes.

“For me it’s all about the kids,” she continued. “They are our future after all.”

Trustee candidate Lauren Ocker, who has taught science courses at Shoreham-Wading River High School for 18 years, has thrown her hat in the trustee ring for a third time this year.

If elected, Ms. Ocker hopes to be an advocate for the students, parents, staff and community at large in the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District, “so that the decision-making process is a communal and transparent one.” She has lived in the district for the past 13 years and has two children who attend school in the district at Mattituck-Cutchogue Junior-Senior High School and Cutchogue East Elementary School.

“With my background in education and the familiarity I have as a parent thus far in the district, I feel like I have an ability to see both sides of the same coin,” Ms. Ocker said. “There are issues that we face along with neighboring districts regarding declining enrollment and increases in costs of supplies and services. As an educator and a parent of young children, I hope to bring that voice to the board.”

The petition period for candidates was reopened and will remain open through May 13, according to district clerk Lisa Bieber. Information about any additional candidates will be updated May 14.

Residents can vote on the school budget, proposition and Board of Education trustees May 20 at Mattituck High School gymnasium from 3 to 9 p.m.

Eligible voters must be a school district resident and be at least 18 years old. Community members can register in the district clerk’s office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. any day school is in session up to and including May 14. All residents who are currently registered for school district or general elections are eligible to vote.