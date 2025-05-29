Modern Snack Bar opens 75th year as a North Fork landmark

Otto, left, and John Wittmeier, right, are celebrating 75 years of business at Modern Snack Bar. (Credit: Parker Schug)

John and Otto Wittmeier, owners of Modern Snack Bar (628 Main Road, Aquebogue, 631-722-3655), shared their recipe for success in keeping customers around for 75 years.

“They come here because it’s like home,” says Otto.

The North Fork landmark, that’s not a snack bar at all but rather a family-friendly, home cooking-style restaurant, celebrates three quarters of a century this season.

Modern Snack Bar has been in the Wittmeier family since 1950. John and Otto’s parents, Wanda and John, took it over in 1956.

The brothers were born into the business, helping and hanging out behind the counter. John recalls raiding the ice cream box after deliveries in his youngest years, diving deep into the cavernous refrigeration unit while someone held his feet, so he didn’t fall in. “I’ve been here since I was 12,” says Otto. “I like all my memories. I like doing what I do. It’s been a dream.”

In 1988, Wanda and John retired, and their sons started running the show.

“They believed in something and that’s what they did,” says Otto. “And over the years, John and I have just continued it.”

At the business’s start, customers came for the 12 stools at the outside passthrough window. Inside, there just a half dozen indoor spots to sit.

In 1956, they added a full kitchen, and in 1964, a 50-seat dining room.

Despite the “modern” title, the restaurant’s retro feel is something customers love. Over time, painting the walls or even changing the shades have sent visitors into a tizzy, because they crave the original familiarity that comes over them when they walk in.

The iconic neon sign out front adds to the authentic character.

“God forbid anything happen to that sign — people would be lost,” says John. “They use it as a landmark. The summer people, they come out and they see the sign and say ‘Oh, I’m five miles to the beach house.’”

The thing, however, that draws the most compliments from customers — time and time again — is the food.

Their bay scallops, fresh flounder, meatloaf, roast duck, roast turkey, soft shell crab and split pea soup are just some of the fan favorites.

John picked up mixology in recent years, adding a cocktail list, including classics like the Mai-Tai, Mojito and Old-Fashioned.

“The Mojito, I’m proud of it,” says John. “I grow the mint, and I’ve had people from Cuba tell me this is the best Mojito they ever had, and that’s where Mojitos originated from, so that was quite high praise.”

The restaurant, with its quaint bar, doesn’t have room for lots of liquor, so they only use premium products.

After over 35 years of working together, John and Otto have cracked the code on brotherly business.

“We complement each other very well,” says John. “We have our fortes, but we meet in the middle on a lot of things, and things get done.”

Their favorite times, though, were working as a family.

“Just to be able to be with your parents, get along with them,” says Otto. “Those were good memories.”

The pair plans to celebrate 75 years with business as usual.

“We’re looking forward to a busy season,” says John. “The machine runs better at full throttle.”

Modern Snack Bar is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., until December.