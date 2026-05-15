Cutchogue couple wins free wedding in Peconic Landing’s Veterans Day giveaway

Army Reserve Captain Jacob Feibusch and Emily Mae Siegel of Cutchogue will marry on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Peconic Landing)

A Cutchogue couple will tie the knot for free in a lavish Greenport ceremony after being named the winners of Peconic Landing’s 14th Annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback on Thursday.

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Jacob Feibusch and Emily Mae Siegel will exchange vows at Brecknock Hall in recognition of Capt. Feibusch’s military service after being selected by the senior living community.

“This initiative is one of the most meaningful ways we recognize those who have served our country,” said Peconic Landing President and CEO Robert Syron. “Jacob and Emily’s story is a perfect example of the dedication and partnership we’re proud to celebrate each year.”

The couple was notified during a surprise reveal at Peconic Landing, with family members present in person and via Zoom.

The two first met in kindergarten in Kings Park and officially began their relationship in 2020 after reconnecting during college.

Capt. Feibusch — who owns Davy Jones Shellfish Company, a 20-acre oyster farm in Peconic Bay — serves in the U.S. Army Reserve as a brigade human resources officer with the 2nd Brigade Headquarters, 78th Training Division in Newport, R.I. He previously served in network operations and movement control units.

Ms. Siegel teaches seventh-grade English in the Eastport-South Manor Central School District. She comes from a family with deep military ties, with both her father and grandfather having served in the Army.

Emily Mae Siegel and Jacob Feibusch. (Courtesy Peconic Landing)

“Her belief in me has been the pillar that keeps me afloat even in the roughest of seas,” said Capt. Feibusch, who also serves on the board of the Long Island Farm Bureau and as treasurer of the Long Island Oyster Growers Association.

He has received two Army Achievement Medals, including one for his work as weapons range officer in command and another for excellence during Operation Freedom Shield in South Korea, along with additional leadership commendations.

The wedding is set for Sunday, Nov. 8 — just before Veterans Day — and was made possible through contributions from local businesses and organizations, which donated an estimated $65,000 in services.

“The North Fork is our home,” Capt. Feibusch said. “Being a part of this community has been a dream come true for us.”

The Veterans Day Wedding Giveback began in 2011 as an opportunity to thank Long Island’s military personnel and recognize them for their service to our country. The annual contest is open to both current and veteran service members; at least one partner must have served or be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Previous Veterans Day Wedding giveback winners:

2025, United States Coast Guard Lieutenant Kelly Dacimo and Nicholas Vivo

2024, 12th annual Wedding Giveback: Alex Padworski and Heather Tricoli

2023, 11th annual Wedding Giveback: Lts. Edward(Eddie) Wright IV and Sarah Ritchie

2022, 10th annual Wedding Giveback: U.S. Navy Lts. Katherine Bertschi and Damen Week