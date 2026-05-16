Blotter: Mysterious chicken killings

Southold Town police reported responding to 46 incidents between May 4 and May 11, including the following.

Police were called to the same Mattituck address twice in one week after a resident called May 4 to report that he had found two of his chickens deceased and the coop broken into and wanted the incident documented. On May 8, the same man summoned police again to investigate, saying that this was the first time his chicken coop had been broken into and that eight of his chickens had been found dead within the last month. Police spoke to all surrounding neighbors, none of whom reported any animosity toward the man’s animals. He has since placed surveillance cameras in the area.

A Southold man called police May 4 about a verbal dispute with a neighbor who was upset about vehicles parking on the street in front of his house, which be believed were on his property. The neighbor was advised that the vehicles were legally parked, and he apologized for the altercation. However, while police were interviewing the neighbor, the complainant continued to shout at him, claiming that the neighbor had said the parked vehicles “made him ‘want to get his shotgun.’ ” Although no direct threats were made, two witnesses confirmed hearing the word “shotgun” during the argument. The neighbor told police he did indeed keep a shotgun in his house, and denied making that statement, but voluntarily surrendered the firearm to an officer, for which he was given a property invoice. He then left the location to avoid further conflict.

Officers responded to a Laurel address May 4, after a woman reported that her turquoise yoga mat had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle, presumably during the night. Police observed an e-bike and other miscellaneous gym equipment in the vehicle that had not been taken. No security cameras were available in the vicinity. The woman requested that the incident be documented.

Police reported to the Southold Town transfer station May 6 on an employee’s report that someone had broken through the employee gate there, which had been locked the previous evening. The employee said the lock was still locked and intact but it appeared someone had force the gate backward. There were no immediate signs of burglary or other criminality, and the employee was advised to alert police if anything was discovered missing.

Officers on patrol observed a moving vehicle in the parking lot at Pindar Vineyards just after midnight May 9, with a “suspicious” bright light shining. The vehicle exited the winery and headed west, and police followed, observing it cross over the fog line several times. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, identified as Erik Barrios Caal, 34, of Mattituck, was administered standard field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly. Mr. Barrios Caal was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, taken to headquarters for processing and held overnight for arraignment. Due to a previous DWI conviction, his vehicle was impounded.

An Orient woman called police May 9 at 2 a.m. to report a possible break-in, saying she had been awakened by what she believed were headlights her driveway. She told officer that when she went outside and called out toward the lights, they went off. She then noticed that the basement lights were on and the basement door was open. Officers canvassed the location and found no one and no signs of force entry. Officers were called back to the same address just after midnight May 10 for a similar complaint, the woman again reporting “three bright lights” from an unfamiliar vehicle shining onto her property from the driveway. Officers found no traces of anyone on the property or anything amiss. She thanked them and stated that she’d had motion activated spotlights installed in the garage at the end of the driveway.

Police received a report May 5 of a white male wearing a black “NAPA” hoodie throwing things and screaming in the vicinity of Chase Bank in Greenport. Officers responded and observed the subject walking in the area. They spoke with him and he claimed he had not thrown anything and only screamed “because his vape died.” No further action was taken.

On May 8 about 8 p.m. an officer on routine patrol observed a westbound Ford F-150 cross over the fog line on Main Road in Cutchogue at least twice, with two tires on the roadway’s north shoulder. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was observed to have glassy, bloodshot eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. He was reportedly unsteady on his feet upon exiting the vehicle and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. The driver, identified as Jose Sibrian Martinez, 23, consented to a preliminary breath test and was then arrested for alleged DWI, escorted to police headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

A Greenport man was puzzled when officers arrived at his home May 8 on a report of a domestic incident. After telling officers there was no issue at his location, the officer and police dispatch recontacted the complainant, whose number was pinging from Shirley and who refused to cooperate. No further action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.