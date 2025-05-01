Real Estate Transfers: May 1, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 21, 2025.
CALVERTON (11933)
- IPA Asset Management LLC to Rogelio Reyes & Snezana Grosfeld, 4 Calverton Court (600-115.01-1-16) (R) $475,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
- North Fork Storage LLC to Prime Storage North Fork LLC, 115 Commerce Drive (1000-96-1-1.002) (C) $19,000,000
- Jose Pirir to Lisa & Winfried Edelmann, 55 Pinewood Road (1000-110-3-1) (R) $1,450,000
- Mark Kreider to Samuel Pastrick & Megan Dropela, 570 Pequash Avenue (1000-103-11-3) (R) $899,000
EAST MARION (11939)
- Estate of Agnes Reynolds to John & Maria Tsavalos, 4670 The Long Way (R) $905,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
- Estate of Donald Cleveland to Thomas Cleveland, 1305 Winthrop Drive (1000-9-8-6) (R) $900,000
GREENPORT (11944)
- Estate of Brian Sinclair to Jonathan DiVello, 285 Park Street (1001-4-7-23) (R) $820,000
LAUREL (11948)
- Aydinian Family Trust to Brooke Epperson & Gregory White, 1350 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-1-2.012) (R) $759,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
- Peter R McGreevy (Referee) & Estate of Michael Neudeck (Defendant) to Dalton Studios LLC, 1975 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-7-14) (R) $530,000
- Douglas Massey & Jennifer Hatfield to 14065 Main Road LLC, 14065 Main Road (1000-140-3-27) (R) $500,000
- George Fieros to Irene Pappas Trust, 1825 Ruth Road (1000-106-7-8) (R) $277,193
RIVERHEAD (11901)
- McCullough Vineyard LP to Terramare LLC, 480 Tuthills Lane (600-46-3-4) (V) $1,125,000
- Long Island Home Solutions Ltd to Yesmin Martinez & Nora Martinez, 707 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-32) (R) $690,000
- Elizabeth Spence to Elvin Calderon & Luz Chavez, 49 Daly Court (600-110-1-22) (R) $680,000
- Andrew & Gregory Mitchell to John & Brigida Johnston, 1303 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-81) (R) $649,000
- Stark Family Trust to Amanda Stankiewicz, 892 Pondview Road (600-107-2-48) (R) $645,000
- Kamil Oruc to Lori Wieczorek & Alexios Lykidis, 15 Segal Avenue (600-105-2-43.007) (R) $520,000
- Leslee Cristiano to Local Worldwide LLC, 310 Fishel Avenue (600-127-4-9) (R) $350,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
- Stephen & Karen Ferrara to 3 South Cart LLC, 3 South Cartwright Road (700-15-4-134.005) (V) $710,000
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
- Peter & Meggan Berley to James & Holly Skon, 127 Green Street (600-91-4-14) (R) $910,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
- Elaine O’Connell to Philip & Joyce Sharfstein, 1205 Waterview Drive (1000-78-7-16) (R) $1,600,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
- Nikita Hubbard & Shawn Vigliotta-Hubbard to Cody Smith & Amanda Dickerson, 82 Oakwood Drive (600-33-2-11) (R) $685,000
- Eileen Lopez Trust to Courtney Rauch & Brandon Wagner, 14 5th Street (600-33-5-42) (R) $490,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)