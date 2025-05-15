Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: May 15, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 7, 2025.

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Estate of Matthew Nenning to Shahrouz Varshabi, 1532 Middle Road (600-100-2-22.001) (R) $612,000

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Kenneth Klein Trust to Rolando & Michelle Adamovicz, 1520 Bay Avenue (1000-31-8-12.002) (R) $630,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • 67 Sound Cheshire LP to Hobart & Kimberly Rowland, 520 Madison Avenue (1001-4-1-7) (R) $1,675,000
  • Jason & John Harvey to John & Cynthia Harvey, 34 Sunset Lane (1000-33-4-68) (R) $300,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • Kathy Waters to Brian & Margaret Murphy, 57 West Street (600-92-2-5) (R) $835,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Foxtrot Trust to TJS Homes LLC, 131 Ostrander Avenue (600-129-3-15.001) (R) $525,000
  • Giuseppe T. Rosini (Referee) & Estate of Marion Gilliam (Defendant) to Hampton Flips NY LLC, 1080 Ostrander Avenue (600-104-2-10) (R) $420,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • RLV Midway LLC to Dominic Marino, 81 North Midway Road (700-14-3-33) (R) $1.050,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • William Harney & Anne Matthews to Christine O’Reilly & Joseph Martin, 4015 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-2-16) (R) $1,925,000
  • Macaluso Family Trust to Frederick & Mary Schreider, 1900 Reydon Drive (1000-80-3-12) (R) $1,200,000
  • Sheri & Brian Parker to Ulster Farms LLC, 225 Williamsburgh Drive (1000-78-5-14) (V) $825,000
  • Joshua Smith to Margaret DeAngelo & Simon Mullin, 155 Glover Street (1000-59-11-2) (R) $725,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Christina Paton & Curtis Winter to Guillaume Darme & Kimberly Mentel, 149 Long View Drive (600-25-3-4.001) (R) $880,000
  • Michael & Judith Poldino Trust to Michael Squillante & Stephanie Kyle-Squillante, 77 Great Rock Drive (600-36-7-11) (R) $700,000
  • Kelly Semon to Pamela & Nicholas Hemmick, 75 Hill Street East (600-33-5-18) (R) $550,000
  • Michael Squillante to Michael Frangione, 133 Oakwood Drive (600-32-4-17) (R) $450,000

