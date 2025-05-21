Southold, Floyd Memorial Library 2025–26 budgets pass

Southold Free Library, above, and Floyd Memorial Library 2025-26 budget votes passed May 20. (Julia Vasile-Cozzo file photo)

Residents supported Southold Free Library and Floyd Memorial Library’s 2025–26 budgets in Tuesday’s vote.

Southold Free Library

The total 2025–26 operating budget for Southold Free Library is $1,260,454. No capital projects are slated for 2025–26.

The overall tax levy is $1,236,872. Voters cast their ballots in the Southold High School gymnasium Tuesday, with 514 in favor and 68 opposed.

No library trustees were on the ballot. New board members for the Southold library are instead elected at the annual meeting of the association, which will occur Aug. 13.

Floyd Memorial Library

The total 2025–26 operating budget for Floyd Memorial Library is $1,223,915. No capital improvements were included in the budget. In total, 338 votes were cast in favor and 69 votes were cast opposed.

The overall tax levy is $1,218,915 — with $615,829 to be raised from Greenport Union Free School District residents and $546,086 raised from Oysterponds Union Free School District residents.

In Greenport’s school district, 240 ballots were cast in favor and 46 ballots were cast opposed. In Oysterponds’ school district, 98 ballots in favor and 23 were opposed.

There is one vacant seat on the library’s Board of Trustees. Floyd Memorial trustees are appointed by the library association after it receives a person’s resume for consideration.