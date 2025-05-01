The Roundup: Both Tuckers lax squads dominate

(Credit: Bill Landon)

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 26: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 15, Southampton 1

Juniors Claire McKenzie recorded a hat-trick, and Grace Quinn contributed two goals and three assists as the Tuckers (6–4, 5–3) snapped a two-game losing streak at the Mariners (0–7, 0–7) in Suffolk County Division II action. Mattituck rolled to a 13–0 lead entering the fourth quarter. Juniors Page Kellerson (three assists), Olivia Zehil (two assists), Gianna Calise (one assist), McKenna Clark, Madison Smith, Fiona Dunn and Raia Slick; sophomores Sadie Corrigan and Resse McKenna; and senior Ruby Villani added one goal apiece.

After Wednesday’s game at Mount Sinai, the Tuckers hit the road for two contests — one at East Islip Saturday, May 2, and the other at Bayport-Blue Point Wednesday, May 6.

BOYS LACROSSE

April 25: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 12, West Babylon 0

In a rare shutout, senior goaltender Andrew McKenzie produced 17 saves for the Tuckers (6–5, 4–5) against the Eagles (3–8, 1–8) in Division II. After taking a 2–0 lead in the first period, Mattituck broke open the game with six goals in the second quarter. Henry Blair led the way with four goals, and Justin Fox added two goals and four assists. Rafa Finnerty contributed two goals and two assists, while Tate Foster scored twice and had an assist. Rocco Horton and Jay Chen each tallied once.

SOFTBALL

April 29: Bayport/Blue Point 14, Mattituck/Southold/Greenport 1

After winning its first game of the season and first since 2023, the Settlers dropped their third consecutive contest in League VI action, including to the Phantoms (12–0, 12–0).

On April 24, eighth-grader Sophia Vescovi hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift MSG (1–13, 1–12) to a dramatic 24–22 win over Pierson-Bridgehampton (1–10, 1–10) in League VII. Vescovi enjoyed a career day, going 4-for-6, adding two doubles. Sophomore Mallory Meier went 3-for-4, falling a single shy of a cycle. Junior Hailey Alfano went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Sophomore pitcher Nevaeh Griffon earned her first win, striking out two.

BOYS TRACK

April 24: Southold/Greenport 85, Mattituck 40

Six Settlers (3–1) athletes recorded personal bests in their respective events in the League VIII home against the Tuckers (0–3).

Brendan Boyle (24.6 seconds), Alfonso Garcia (24.8) and Jordan Guaman (24.9) finished neck-to-neck-to-neck in the 200-meter dash. Zyaire Terry won the 100 in 11. 5, and Julian Restrepo was clocked in the 400. Aidan Volosik ran the mile in 5:04.

Southold’s 4 x 100 relay team of Garcia, Restrepo, Boyle and Terry was timed in 47.9 seconds, only 0.1 seconds from tying Port Jefferson for top spot in Class C.

The Settlers host Babylon Monday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. Mattituck will complete its regular season schedule at Center Moriches Monday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK

April 24: Mattituck 71, Southold/Greenport 69

In a close finish, the Tuckers (1–2) edged the Settlers (2–2) in League VIII at home.

Some of Southold’s top finishers included Ida Reiniger, who won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.9 seconds and the 400 intermediate hurdles in 76.7. Brianna Grattan took second in the 110 HH (17.7). Devin Stanton captured the 400 in 69, and Jackie Martochia took the 1500 race walk in 9:35.9.

Grattan, Stanton, Catherine Glasser and Reiniger combined to win the 4 x 100 replay in 54.8.

Le Neve Zuhoski won both the discus (92 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (26-10.5).

Southold will visit Southampton Thursday, May 1, at 4 p.m. before hosting Babylon Monday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck has two more league matches remaining — at home against Center Moriches Monday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. and then at Babylon Thursday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m.

The county small schools track championships for boys and girls is scheduled for Mount Sinai Thursday, May 29, at 2:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

April 25: Mattituck 6, Southampton 1

The Tuckers (7–4, 4–4) won their fifth straight match, defeating the Mariners (3–8, 1–7) in League IV at home. That came after a 5–2 away victory over Eastport/South Manor on April 23 and a 6–1 home win past Hampton Bays on April 23.

A pair of county competitions are on the horizon. The lower division team tournament will begin with the quarterfinals Thursday, May 8, followed by the semifinals Wednesday, May 14, and final Thursday, May 22. The Division 4 tourney will start Saturday, May 10, and continue through May 12-13.

April 25: Southold/Greenport 6, Riverhead 1

The Settlers (4–7, 2–6) extended their winning streak to three after defeating the Blue Waves in League IV at home. Southold started it with a 4–3 win over Eastport/South Manor (4–3) on April 21 and continued it with a 5–2 triumph over Southampton on April 24.

BASEBALL

April 28: Smithtown Christian 13, Southold 2

The Settlers (2–7, 2–6) lost their fifth consecutive game, losing at home to the Knights (5–1, 5–1) in League VIII.

Southold hosts Smithtown Thursday, May 1, at 4:30 p.m., before visiting Hampton Bays Monday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m.

April 28: Amityville 11, Greenport 0; Amityville 13, Greenport 2

The Porters (1–10, 1–10) dropped a League VIII doubleheader at home to the Hawks (7–3, 7–2).

Greenport will host Smithtown Christian in a doubleheader Monday, May 5, with the first game starting at 3 p.m., before visiting the Knights Wednesday, May 7.