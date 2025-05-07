The Roundup: Southold Town teams to finish their seasons

BOYS LACROSSE

May 5: Center Moriches 4, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 3

The Tuckers’ (6–7, 4–7) chances of reaching the Suffolk County Class D finals were put into jeopardy with the loss. The Red Devils (6–6, 4–6) grabbed a 3–0 halftime lead, before Mattituck came within 3–2 in the third quarter. Rocco Horton scored twice and Justin Fox once. Shane Psaltis added two assists, and Rafa Finnerty had one. Senior goaltender Andrew McKenzie, who reached a school-record 500 career saves in an 8–5 loss to Miller Place on April 15 and is the county’s saves leader, made 20 more in the match.

On Thursday, May 2, the Tuckers lost at Shoreham-Wading River (6–6, 4–6), 11–5. Fox and Horton paced the squad with two goals and two assists. Psaltis contributed a goal and assist, and Luke Weir added an assist. McKenzie produced 14 stops.

Mattituck has three games remaining in the regular season, with the first at Mount Sinai Monday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. They then host Deer Park Wednesday, May 14, at 4 p.m. and Rocky Point Friday, May 16, at 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

May 6: Bayport-Blue Point 20, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 4

The Tuckers (6–6, 5–5) lost their third consecutive game at the Division II leaders (10–1, 9–1).

Mattituck could not overcome a 3–0 first-quarter deficit as it dropped 10–5 decision at East Islip in Division II Friday, May 2. The visitors pulled within 7–4 at halftime, before the Redmen pulled away with two unanswered tallies in the third period. Juniors Claire McKenzie and Page Kellershon paced the Tuckers with two goals apiece, and Gianna Calise had one. Juniors Grace Quinn and Olivia Zehil each recorded an assist.

The team will close out the regular season with three contests. The Tuckers host Kings Park Friday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. and Miller Place Tuesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Both games are at Southold. The season finale is at Hauppauge Friday, May 16, at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

May 6: Port Jefferson 4, Mattituck 2

Ben Voegel hit a home run as the Tuckers (2–16, 2–16) lost their 11th straight game in League VII at the Royals (5–13, 5–13).

Mattituck dropped out of contention for a Class B playoff berth by losing their three-game series with Pierson in League VII, including a 2–1 defeat May 2. Pierson registered a walk-off win in the eighth inning as Spencer Cavaniola scored from second base on a throwing error.

The Tuckers will complete their season with two games against Port Jefferson, hosting the Royals Thursday, May 8, at 4 p.m., before playing away Friday, May 9, at 4 p.m.

May 6: Hampton Bays 10, Southold 7

The Settlers (2–9, 2–8) lost for the ninth consecutive time at the Baymen (6–7, 4–5) in League VIII action.

On Monday, May 5, Noah Riddell struck out eight batters in four innings for the Settlers (2–10, 2–9) in an 8–6 defeat by Hampton Bays.

Southold will finish its season with three road games, playing at Hampton Bays Thursday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m. and a then doubleheader at Amityville, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 10.

Upcoming:

Greenport has three games left

The Porters have three games remaining in the season. They will host Smithtown in a doubleheader Friday, May 9, starting at 3 p.m. Then, they will play at Amityville Tuesday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

May 2: Babylon 21, Mattituck/Southold Greenport 0

After securing their first win of the season against Pierson/Bridgehampton April 24, the Settlers (1–14, 1–13) lost for the fourth consecutive time at home against the Panthers (11–4, 11–3).

Mattituck will close out its season with three games. The team will visit Elwood/John Glenn Thursday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m. and Pierson/Bridgehampton Monday, May 12, at 4 p.m., before hosting Center Moriches Tuesday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

May 2: Westhampton 5, Mattituck 2

Playing their second successive contest against the top two Division IV teams, the Tuckers (8–7, 5–7) dropped their third match in a row, to the Hurricanes (12–3, 11–1) in their regular-season finale at home. They lost to visiting first-place Ross (14–1, 12–0), 7–0, on May 1.

The division championships are set for William Floyd High School, Saturday, May 10, at 9 a.m.; Monday, May 12, at noon; and Tuesday, May 13, at 3 p.m.