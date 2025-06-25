Elizabeth Holtzman to speak at Unitarian Universalists of Southold

The Southold Unitarian Church is hosting a talk with former U.S. Representative Elizabeth Holtzman July 8. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

Former representative Elizabeth Holtzman will be speaking at the Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, on Sunday, July 8, at 7 p.m. The talk is titled “Congressional Guardrails From Nixon to Now,” and is hosted in part by the North Fork Action Center.

Ms. Holtzman was present at the historic hearings from 1973 to 1974. After Nixon’s resignation, her work focused on establishing guardrails to protect our country from future presidential over-reach and unethical behavior.

“Rep. Holtzman has strong opinions on the situation today especially since she worked so hard decades ago to avoid another Nixon-style abuse of power,” said Randy Wade of North Fork Action Center.

According to her biography at Herrick, Feinstein LLP, Ms. Holtzman voted to impeach President Richard Nixon and questioned President Ford about the Nixon pardon; chaired the Immigration and Refugees Subcommittee; co-founded, was elected and then re-elected as the first Democratic Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues; and extended the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment and the Rape Privacy Act.

She was the first member of Congress to expose the government’s inaction on Nazi war criminals living in America and spearheaded the effort to bring them to justice. When elected, she was the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, a record she held for 42 years. She was the first woman elected District Attorney in New York City, and the first, and only, woman to be elected Comptroller of New York City.

Questions for Ms. Holtzman may be submitted in advance to [email protected].